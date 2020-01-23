Finn Russell's omission of the Scotland team for the Irish game came after drinking an incident | Rugby Union News

Russell has returned to France and his participation in the rest of the Six Nations remains in doubt.





Finn Russell will miss the first game of the Six Nations of Scotland against Ireland

Finn Russell's refusal to stop drinking at the team's hotel and the failure to show up for training led to the omission of the Scotland team, Sky Sports News learned

Russell has returned to France and his participation in the rest of the tournament remains in doubt, after he was told that he would not be selected in the team for his first match against Ireland on February 1, after ignoring requests to stop drinking alcohol at the hotel. bar after joining his international partners.

He arrived at the Scotland team hotel in Edinburgh on Sunday night after playing for his Racing 92 club in his 27-24 loss to the Saracens in the European Champions Cup.

Later that night, it is understood that Russell refused to stop drinking at the bar, and then left the team's hotel of his own accord to return home to Stirling.

Russell did not appear in the first training session in Scotland on Monday and later that day was informed by head coach Gregor Townsend that he would not be on the team for the Irish game.

Russell was asked not to train with the team on Tuesday, while Wednesday was a scheduled day off.

The confrontation was invited to be part of the team's training session on Thursday, but it is believed that he made the decision to leave the training camp and is now back in France.

Statement | The Scotland team spokesman: "Substitute Finn Russell will no longer participate in the preparations for the opening game of the Six Nations of Scotland against Ireland, as he was disciplined for a violation of the team's protocol during the week's camp in Edinburgh . He has returned to his club. " – Scottish Rugby (@ Scotlandteam) January 23, 2020

Sky sports news He learned that the Scottish Rugby Union (SRU) is hopeful that Russell will play a role later in the Six Nations this season, and negotiations are underway between the two sides to find a solution to the situation.

However, given the nature of the developing story, it seems that some contrition might be required from Russell before Townsend selects him again.

As a player "exiled,quot; with Racing 92 and, therefore, not under contract with the SRU, Russell could appear for his club this weekend, although it is not clear at this stage if Racing intends to select the confrontation for his Top 14 game for Castres

Sky sports news He has approached Russell and his representatives for comment.