Fernando Llorente's talks with Inter Milan could end Olivier Giroud's interest | Soccer news

Spanish striker Llorente could switch from Naples to Inter in an 18-month loan agreement





Inter Milan is in talks with Naples striker Fernando Llorente, according to Sky in Italy, which could indicate the end of his interest in signing Chelsea Olivier Giroud.

Llorente joined Napoli in the summer and has scored four goals in 23 appearances this season, including the second in the 2-0 victory of the Champions League against Liverpool in September.

Llorente was again offered to the Spurs while continuing his search for a striker to replace the injured Harry Kane, but it seems unlikely with the North London club that is currently in talks with Willian Jose of the Royal Society.

Olivier Giroud was close to moving to Inter Milan, but his interest in Llorente could jeopardize the transfer.

If Inter signs Llorente in a proposed 18-month loan agreement, Antonio Conte's quest to sign Giroud from former Chelsea club will end.

The two clubs were close to an agreement for Giroud to move to Italy, however, Inter seems eager to explore the option of a similar player in Llorente.

Another key aspect of the agreement with Napoli would see the end of Inter, Matteo Politano, moving in the opposite direction with an 18-month loan with the obligation to buy for around £ 21.1 million.

Christian Eriksen wants to leave Tottenham to join Inter in January

Inter also hopes to sign Christian Eriksen of Tottenham after Denmark's international told President Daniel Levy that he wanted to join Milan during the January window.

They made a renewed offer of £ 11m plus bonuses for Eriksen on Monday, but the Spurs are waiting for their valuation of £ 17m, even though the 27-year-old's contract will expire in the summer.

Conte is also ready to sign his former side Victor Moses of Chelsea. The Nigerian international is in Milan to undergo a medical examination, since his movement is about to be completed.

