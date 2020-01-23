Fans feel cheated after watching Justin Bieber filming "Karaoke Carpool,quot;, revealing that cars are not really driven on the show

%MINIFYHTML5331ece7449906bd311b27e2d710374911% %MINIFYHTML5331ece7449906bd311b27e2d710374912%

We all know that in the world of Hollywood things are not always what they seem. Fans have been given a new example of this, and it involves Justin Bieber. He was recently seen filming the popular viral series "Carpool Karaoke,quot; and apparently it was revealed that cars are not actually driven on the show.

Night talk show host James Corden created one of the most popular online series courtesy of "Carpool Karaoke," which puts him and list A celebrities in a car together while driving and singing. However, new images with Justin Bieber have revealed that the cars used for the series are not driven, but are dragged by a truck.

The video quickly spread like a wildfire online, and many fans commented on how they feel completely deceived that an important component of the program doesn't really happen at all. Seeing all the social media reaction, representatives of Corden's "The Late Late Show,quot; issued a statement.

The statement read:

“The truck was only for stunts, James Corden actually drives most of his trips shared with famous musicians. The truck is only rarely used when there is a stunt component and producers feel it is not safe to drive. "

This next episode with Justin Bieber will mark his second time on the show, as it initially appeared in 2015. It is currently unknown when Justin's episode will air.

