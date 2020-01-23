The U.S. Air Force UU. He has announced that the 97th Air Fuel Refueling Squadron of the Fairchild team successfully completed its first mission by supporting a 97th C-17 Globemaster III Airborne Squadron of the Lewis-McChord Joint Base on January 14.

According to a recent service press release, the 97th ARS was reactivated in October 2019, to support an additional 12 KC-135 Stratotankers and an estimated 1,000 aviators and families transferring to Fairchild.

"We are the center of excellence for KC-135 here in Fairchild," said Sergeant First. Dillon Poole, 97th ARS operations superintendent and boom operator. "With the activation of the 97th ARS, we now have more capacity here at Fairchild to extend the reach of our receivers and allow them to effectively complete their mission."

Refueling The JBLM C-17 served as a training mission for airmen on board both planes to make refueling connections, simulated emergency separation procedures and low visibility landings in icy weather. The plane was commanded by Captain Steven Suhrie and was also manned by the squad commander and the superintendent.

"These air refueling missions are critical to our training and to make sure we are ready to carry out the mission at any time, support our Total Force partners and allow us to work together to execute the mission," said Poole.

The successful completion of its most recent mission marks the latest addition to the 70-year history of the 97th ARS. It began as one of the original KC-135 refueling squadrons in 1949, deactivated in 2004, and is now revived as part of the Fairchild Team.

"It was really exciting to be part of the squad's first mission," said Poole. "This was only the beginning of the unit and it was an excellent way to set the tone for a successful culture in the squad, its aviators and future missions of the 97th (ARS)."

Team Fairchild can expand its mission capacity with the successful completion of the inaugural mission of the 97th ARS. The squad will add additional capacity for lethality and wing support as the world's largest air refueling facility.

"Having four refueling squads here at Fairchild, as well as our Total Force partners in the 141st Air Fuel Refueling Wing, we are the largest air refueling wing in history," said Lt. Col. Cindy Dawson, 97th commander of the ARS. "Since our fleet of tankers is more than twice the size of any other worldwide, we are proud that the 97th ARS Astra plays a key role in the expansion of the Rapid Global Mobility mission."

The Fairchild team is known for being ready to compete, deter and win, and with the addition of the 97th ARS, Fairchild can continue to be the world's leading air refueling team.