Experts warn that the coronavirus will spread despite Wuhan's travel ban

%MINIFYHTMLc58afa877c8a2f2209a143fbe06ecc7d13% %MINIFYHTMLc58afa877c8a2f2209a143fbe06ecc7d14%

Details were revealed when medical experts questioned whether The measures in Wuhan have come too late to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has been found in infected travelers in the state of Washington, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan.

Dr. Guan Yi, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Hong Kong who visited Wuhan earlier this week, warned that there is a possibility that the virus will spread rapidly despite the controls established Thursday morning.

"We have the opportunity to have a pandemic outbreak," said Dr. Guan, who was part of the team that identified the coronavirus that caused the fatal SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003. SARS infected more than 8,000 people and killed almost 800.

Dr. Guan also told Caixin, an influential Chinese magazine known for his research reports, that he had traveled to Wuhan earlier this week in hopes of helping track the animal's source of the virus and control the epidemic. But he left, he said, feeling "helpless, very angry."

Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, an epidemiologist at Columbia University who advised the Chinese government and the World Health Organization during the SARS outbreak, said people infected outside Wuhan would continue to spread the disease.