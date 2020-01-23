Experts warn that the coronavirus will spread despite Wuhan's travel ban

When the man finally went to a hospital, he had been ill for a week. It was December 26 and Mr. Zeng, 61, was weak from cough. It got worse. A day later, he was transferred to intensive care and on December 30 he was put on a respirator to help him impair his ability to breathe.
He was taken to another hospital and connected to another machine that oxygenated his blood. It still got worse, and on January 9, his heart stopped. Mr. Zeng, whom the authorities have only identified by his last name, became the first death confirmed by the new coronavirus that emerged in the central city of Wuhan and has spread throughout the country and beyond.
The Chinese health commission, which has strictly controlled the news about the cost of the outbreak, released Thursday the most complete details on the 17 deaths confirmed by the disease. The information was disclosed by the authorities. He canceled transportation from Wuhan and largely blocked the departure of residents.
Details were revealed when medical experts questioned whether The measures in Wuhan have come too late to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which has been found in infected travelers in the state of Washington, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Taiwan.
Dr. Guan Yi, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Hong Kong who visited Wuhan earlier this week, warned that there is a possibility that the virus will spread rapidly despite the controls established Thursday morning.
"We have the opportunity to have a pandemic outbreak," said Dr. Guan, who was part of the team that identified the coronavirus that caused the fatal SARS outbreak in 2002 and 2003. SARS infected more than 8,000 people and killed almost 800.
Dr. Guan also told Caixin, an influential Chinese magazine known for his research reports, that he had traveled to Wuhan earlier this week in hopes of helping track the animal's source of the virus and control the epidemic. But he left, he said, feeling "helpless, very angry."
Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, an epidemiologist at Columbia University who advised the Chinese government and the World Health Organization during the SARS outbreak, said people infected outside Wuhan would continue to spread the disease.
"The horse is already out of the barn," he said.
An examination of the information provided by the government on the 17 reported deaths shows a disease that has so far killed elderly men, many of whom had underlying health problems.
Most had gone to the hospital with fever and cough, although at least three had no fever when they entered, according to the statement of the health commission.
The victims include 13 men and four women. All were identified only by their last names. The youngest was a 48-year-old woman, Yin, who died Monday, more than a month after her symptoms were first recorded. The oldest cases were two 89-year-old men who died on Saturday and Sunday.
Many had underlying conditions such as liver cirrhosis, hypertension, diabetes and Parkinson's disease.
While the virus is largely unknown, medical experts found some positive signs that the disease did not appear to be killing young and healthy people.
It was a somewhat reassuring sign, Dr. Lipkin wrote, that "most fatal cases are elderly and / or have a chronic disease that would increase their susceptibility to infectious diseases."
Javier Hernández and Amber Wang contributed the reports.