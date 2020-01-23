Exclusive: Tara Sutaria about what she is looking for in a man, love and more

Tara Sutaria made her debut in Bollywood 2019 in the movie Student of the Year 2 of Dharma Productions with Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. The actress then went on to work with Sidharth Malhotra in Marjaavaan. Tara is preparing for Tadap along with Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty. Beauty has only two films but it has a good follower thanks to its effervescent personality. It is currently rumored that Tara is dating Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, Aadar Jain. Recently we met the actress for a quick conversation about love and all the beautiful things that come with him. Scroll down …
First present:
Flowers when he went on stage to act. He was about four.
The first love:
Shahrukh Khan
First paycheck:
It was for a program on the Disney channel, when he was around 14 years old.
When you saw yourself on the big screen for the first time …
I got excited and started crying with happiness.
Love means …
I am a desperate romantic. It is the most amazing and beautiful thing in the world. I can't wait to fall in love.
What are you looking for in your man?
A good sense of humor. Someone with whom you can laugh. I think pyaar dosti hai. I don't care about the looks.
One thing nobody knows about you …
I love puppies and dogs. I can do anything for animals.
A secret of makeup …
I love using my blush on the lips and sometimes on the eyelashes. It is multifunctional
Your opinion on cosmetic surgeries …
To each his own. If it makes them feel beautiful, it's fine. Personally, I would not.
A healthy habit that you follow …
I drink lots of water.