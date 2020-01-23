Exclusive: Tara Sutaria about what she is looking for in a man, love and more



First present:

Flowers when he went on stage to act. He was about four.



The first love:

Shahrukh Khan



First paycheck:

It was for a program on the Disney channel, when he was around 14 years old.



When you saw yourself on the big screen for the first time …

I got excited and started crying with happiness.



Love means …

I am a desperate romantic. It is the most amazing and beautiful thing in the world. I can't wait to fall in love.



What are you looking for in your man?

A good sense of humor. Someone with whom you can laugh. I think pyaar dosti hai. I don't care about the looks.



One thing nobody knows about you …

I love puppies and dogs. I can do anything for animals.







A secret of makeup …

I love using my blush on the lips and sometimes on the eyelashes. It is multifunctional



Your opinion on cosmetic surgeries …

To each his own. If it makes them feel beautiful, it's fine. Personally, I would not.



A healthy habit that you follow …

I drink lots of water.