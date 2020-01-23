Exclusive: Kiara Advani in talks with RSVP for her next?

Kiara Advani made her 2014 debut in Fugly, which also starred in Mohit Marwah, Vijendra Singh, Arfi Lamba and Jimmy Shergill. The film failed to create an impact on the audience, but the actress did not give up her dream of becoming a successful actress. Almost five years after in 2019, the actress got her first big box office success on behalf of Kabir Singh alongside Shahid Kapoor, who changed her image overnight. Today, Kiara has several projects on her kitten, including Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Shershaah with Sidharth Malhotra, Indoo Ki Jawaani in front of Aditya Seal and a couple more in the pipeline. He also impressed in Karan Johar's stories of lust and the recent Good Newwz. His presence on the screen and his ability to lead a success is the reason why filmmakers are eager to sign it.

Our sources informed us that beauty is now in talks with the production company Ronnie Screwvala, RSVP, for a special project. If all goes well, the actress is expected to nod to the project in the next month. With RSVP producing Rashmi Rocket this year with Taapsee Pannu and Aparshakti Khurana and Sam with Vicky Kaushal next year, we wonder if Kiara is in talks to star alongside Vicky in the latter. Keep looking at this space for more confirmation.