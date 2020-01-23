Dan Meis, architect: "It occurred to me that many of our stadiums are plastic seats and surely there must be a way to rethink this,quot;

















1:47



The Sky Ocean Rescue campaign visited Everton to explain how football clubs can reduce the use of single-use plastic.

The Sky Ocean Rescue campaign visited Everton to explain how football clubs can reduce the use of single-use plastic.

The architect leading the project to design the new Everton stadium is exploring the possibility of installing seats made from recycled ocean plastic.

Everton hopes to leave Goodison Park to go to Liverpool's Bramley Moore dock in 2023 and Dan Meis has revealed that they are looking for ways to make the stadium greener.

"It occurred to me that a large part of our stadiums are plastic seats and surely there must be a way to rethink this," said Meis Sky Sports News.

"It's something we've never seen before, so now we're looking to design a prototype stadium seat with a significant amount of reclaimed plastic."

"Fortunately, the entire world is becoming increasingly sensitive to the environment, and stadiums are one of the last types of buildings that receive that consideration."

"Because they are so big, if you can make intelligent decisions about the materials and how you get them, you can really have a big impact."

Everton could reuse recovered ocean plastic at its new stadium in Bramley Moore Dock

Sky Ocean Rescue Ambassador Emily Penn visited Everton on Thursday to help spread the word about how soccer clubs across the country can help reduce single-use plastics.

Since the launch of the campaign in 2017, it is estimated that the message reached almost 48 million people in Europe.

"How to overcome that challenge of serving 40,000 pints of beer or soda over a 15-minute interval without using single-use plastics," Penn said.

"It's a great challenge, but the launch of this reusable cup scheme will save 75,000 glasses this season alone."

In the three years since the launch of the Sky Ocean rescue, it is estimated that Sky has eliminated more than 300 tons of single-use plastics from its products and operations.