BRUSSELS – The new senior agricultural official of the European Union on Thursday promised to introduce anti-corruption measures in response to a New York Times investigation that revealed how the block's huge agricultural subsidy program underwrites a system of political patronage and land grabbing.

The $ 65 billion fund a year is one of the largest subsidy schemes in the world. The money, which many farmers consider a birthright and dating from the founding of the European Union, has helped transform the continent into a dominant agricultural producer.

But the Times investigation showed how extreme right-wing populist politicians have used the program to enrich themselves and their political allies at the expense of small farmers. He also showed how the program has contributed to devastating environmental problems, including increased greenhouse gas emissions, polluted rivers and strong reductions in bird populations.

The block's new agricultural commissioner, Janusz Wojciechowski, told members of the European Parliament on Thursday that he would work to strengthen controls. "I would like to present a list of preventive anti-corruption measures," he said.