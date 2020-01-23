EU. The farm manager agrees to address corruption in the subsidy program

BRUSSELS – The new senior agricultural official of the European Union on Thursday promised to introduce anti-corruption measures in response to a New York Times investigation that revealed how the block's huge agricultural subsidy program underwrites a system of political patronage and land grabbing.
The $ 65 billion fund a year is one of the largest subsidy schemes in the world. The money, which many farmers consider a birthright and dating from the founding of the European Union, has helped transform the continent into a dominant agricultural producer.
But the Times investigation showed how extreme right-wing populist politicians have used the program to enrich themselves and their political allies at the expense of small farmers. He also showed how the program has contributed to devastating environmental problems, including increased greenhouse gas emissions, polluted rivers and strong reductions in bird populations.
The block's new agricultural commissioner, Janusz Wojciechowski, told members of the European Parliament on Thursday that he would work to strengthen controls. "I would like to present a list of preventive anti-corruption measures," he said.
I was answering a question about the Times investigation by Francisco Guerreiro, a European legislator from Portugal.
Mr. Wojciechowski's response, although devoid of details, noted that senior officials in Brussels are considering direct measures to combat corruption in the subsidy program. European officials He had previously said that he depended on national leaders, including those who had manipulated and benefited from subsidies, instituted reforms or took strong action against abuses.
The Times tracked at least $ 49 million in subsidies to companies controlled by Prime Minister Andrej Babis of the Czech Republic, for example. And the journalists mapped the government's agricultural land sales in Hungary that made the family and friends of Prime Minister Viktor Orban eligible to receive subsidies for millions of dollars.
Despite such problems, it is likely that any significant change proposed by Mr. Wojciechowski is much discussed. Some of the European legislators who write the subsidy policy also benefit personally from the program, a situation that is allowed by the rules of conflict of weak and murky interests of Europe.
Taking strong action will also be difficult because much of the abuse documented by The Times can be traced to the subsidy formula. The European Union pays farmers based on the amount of land they control, a system that encourages farmers to acquire more and more property.
In Hungary, leaders have distributed large tracts of government-owned agricultural land, which makes new owners eligible for subsidies. In Bulgaria, a handful of grain barons receive most of the subsidies. Slovak farmers reported being beaten and extorted from farmland. This type of abuse is usually left to national police forces.
Only this month The Italian authorities arrested 94 people suspected of being involved in a mafia plan to win millions of European agricultural subsidies.
Mr. Wojciechowski reiterated the long-standing support of his office for a subsidy cap, a measure aimed at reducing the amount of subsidies that goes to large farmers. Currently, about 80 percent of subsidies go to the richest 20 percent of recipients. But such a change would require the approval of national leaders, many of whom are organizing against.
"I think that large farms, on some level, this is more a company than a farm, so the financing of such properties should be limited," Wojciechowski said. "Whether it happens or not, that depends on the Member States."
The subsidies are at a crossroads this year, while lawmakers in Brussels debate their renewal.
European leaders have not said how the agricultural program fits into their new and ambitious environmental agenda, known as the Green Agreement. Agriculture is by far the largest item in the European budget, and accounts for approximately 40 percent of all expenses.