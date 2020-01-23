Erica Mena praises one of her best friends for doing this amazing for her and Safaree's wedding

As you know, Erica Mena has been flooding her social media account with tons of photos and clips of her fairytale wedding with Safaree. These two got married in 2019, and then the fans were quite upset because they didn't share any images or footage of the important event.

But, for a few days, Erica began posting several clips and photos on her social media account of the wedding. Fans cried a lot when they saw a specific video, which was really impressive and emotional.

Now, Erica made sure to offer her gratitude to one of her friends that made it possible for Erica's late father to also be present at the wedding. Just check out Erica's post below.

‘We have angels that we make sure to honor when we said yes ♥ ️🙏🏽✨ I can't thank my great friend @angelasfantasycreations, Queen Bling, for making her way to make these special handmade rosaries for us. She also made my bouquet holder and accessories for our wedding dinner. His work always leaves me speechless. Thank you for your friendship and your creations for many years. 🌹 ♥ ️ @angelasfantasycreations, "Erica subtitled her post.

Someone said: ‘I made sure that my husband and I had our angels at our wedding. It was my favorite part of the wedding. We had a table dedicated to them with their photos, a candle and a rosary. "

Another follower published this: Had I had a bracelet with my father's photo at my wedding. It was six months before I got married. This is beautiful. & # 39;

Another of Erica's fans said: ‘So beautiful. I just lost my father, the funeral is tomorrow and I'm more than broken, but I'm always determined to honor him and keep his spirit alive in the same way you do with yours. "

Someone asked: "That was Safaree's uncle?" Oh man, 😭❤️❤️ that's so sweet. "

Fans can't get enough of this amazing and emotional wedding and wish the couple the best.

Erica and Safaree and hoping to meet their baby who should come into the world very soon.



