Equilateral shines with Meydan's victory | Racing news

Equilateral: impressive in Meydan

Equilateral put his name on the hat for top sprint honors this season with an impressive performance to win the Dubai Dash Listed Handicap in Meydan.

The five-year-old boy trained by Charlie Hills has not met the expectations of connections in his career to date, but that could change for the better if the way he defeated the opposition in his first start since he was gelled is something to go by

Prince Caspian led the first half of the race before Waady took over, with Khalid Abdullah's Equilateral waiting on the wings to attack.

When James Doyle pressed the button, Equilateral accommodated the race in strides and crossed the line two long for good, without being asked a serious question.

Hills, who won his first race at the Dubai Carnival, said: "I am very happy. Since he landed in Dubai, he has taken everything pretty well."

"He has trained lovely. Obviously we had him gelled, although he has never been a handful at all.

"James sat with him on Sunday and was very satisfied with him.

"We know it has always been good and we will refresh it for Group Two Meydan Sprint."

"If we can win that, we will definitely try it at (Al Quoz Sprint) for six stages (on the night of the World Cup)."

"I will talk to the family and we will draw up a plan with him."

He added: "It's exciting. He traveled wonderfully through the race, if not too much, but the weather was good."

"It's lovely to see a horse like that handle the course. We can go to the race next time knowing he is a winner of course and distance."

Doyle completed a double in Glorious Journey, who took home a one-two-three for coach Charlie Appleby at Fort Al Fahdi.

The five-year-old boy was always traveling hard and affirmed in the final stages to beat the stablemates Mythical Magic and Mubtasim in Group Two for seven stages.

Doyle reached the saddle when William Buick chose the second Mythical Magic and gave him a third consecutive victory in the race, all for Appleby's stable.

Appleby said of the winner: "It was a little disappointing on his last outing, but he has a solid form. The plan now is perhaps to go to Saudi Arabia for a race of just under seven stadiums, which seems perfect for him."

Coach Saeed bin Suroor was in tremendous form, landing a triplet, headed by Dubai Love in the UAE 1000 Guineas.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder completely reverted with her stable song companion Final Song of the 1000 Guineas Trial.

Dubai Love had been beaten six and three quarters in length for seven stadiums three weeks earlier, but enjoyed the passage up to a mile to achieve victory.

Down On Da Bayou went straight to the final stretch of the final song, but Dubai Love accelerated a bit to reach the lead and win by three-and-a-half times under Pat Cosgrave.

It was an eleventh success in this race cataloged for Bin Suroor and Godolphin.

Bin Suroor said: "The last time I finished fourth of the final song I told him that I needed a trip. It really suited him and I told the rider to try to be useful. Another trip to the Oaks is next for her."

"The final song did not keep up. We will find a career for her as a sprinter."

Dubai Future and Laser Show were also on the result sheet for Bin Suroor.

Harry Bentley sent Dubai Future in two furlongs from his home to win the P,amp;O Marinas Handicap.

Never too far from the pace set by Zaman, the four-year-old got the first race of his rivals to score three quarters away from the Irish challenger Massif Central of Mick Halford.

Laser Show made the race far from home, as it took Al Bastakiya's trial for four and a half longs in the hands of Kevin Stott.