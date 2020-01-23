Enter Teddi Mellencamp's nursery before baby number 3 arrives

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!
Prepare to intervene in a very special daycare.
With less than six weeks to its expiration date, Teddi Mellencamp He is working hard preparing to expand his family. But in the middle of his busy schedule that includes recording the Teddi Tea Pod Podcast, designing a nursery was a bit overwhelming.
Fortunately, the Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills Star received some help.
"I'm not a type of designer when it comes to aesthetics. I went to Modsy, I completed my style questionnaire and they gave me two options and I liked one, and that was it. It was that easy!" Teddi shared with E! Exclusive news at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. "And I chose a couple of key things that I knew were my non-negotiable and now it's done."
So what can lucky guests expect when they enter the room?
"There is an image that says: & # 39; You are loved & # 39 ;, that I think is a mantra that I told all my children. Some of my others Housewives friends gave me some good gifts, "Teddi revealed."Lisa Rinna He gave me a bunny so there it is. I have a little wooden horse Erika Jayne. I have an amazing new Doona stroller from Kyle Richards so I'm prepared. "
No matter how old or young you are, Teddi expects you to feel "comfortable, safe and relaxed,quot; when you enter the special space. And for this working mother, she has no trouble spending much time in the room.
"I put a small day bed there because I remember so many nights with my other children where I woke up in the middle of the night and fed the baby and just wanted to go to bed because they had been awake in 30 minutes," he shared.
Now that the baby's nursery is complete, there is another great thing on the agenda: it's time to choose a baby's name.
After asking followers on Instagram to share their comments, Teddi has now reduced the list. "It's three o'clock now," he shared. "Presley, Shay and Dove. We are still a divided home, but I feel we are close."
To hear more about Teddi's pregnancy trip, listen to her Teddi Tea Pod podcast on iHeartRadio.
Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m. And don't get lost Daily popThe Grammy's two-hour special on Saturday, January 25 at 11 a.m.
