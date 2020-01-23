Enter Teddi Mellencamp's nursery before baby number 3 arrives

We love these products and hope you do too. ME! You have affiliate relationships, so we can get a small portion of your purchase income. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!

Prepare to intervene in a very special daycare.

With less than six weeks to its expiration date, Teddi Mellencamp He is working hard preparing to expand his family. But in the middle of his busy schedule that includes recording the Teddi Tea Pod Podcast, designing a nursery was a bit overwhelming.

Fortunately, the Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills Star received some help.

"I'm not a type of designer when it comes to aesthetics. I went to Modsy, I completed my style questionnaire and they gave me two options and I liked one, and that was it. It was that easy!" Teddi shared with E! Exclusive news at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards. "And I chose a couple of key things that I knew were my non-negotiable and now it's done."