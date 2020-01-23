Elton John, Idina Menzel and Chrissy Metz among the performers

%MINIFYHTMLc11e8473915030abb56c14f9e5ce801811% %MINIFYHTMLc11e8473915030abb56c14f9e5ce801812%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The 92nd edition of the Academy Awards, which will take place in February, will also feature a segment led by Eimear Noone, who will become the first woman to drive during an Oscar broadcast.

Up News Info –

Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, Cynthia ErivoY Randy Newman He will present his Oscar-nominated songs at the 92 Academy Awards next month (February 9).

Newman will perform "I can't let you throw" of "Toy Story 4"Elton will leave" (I'm going to) Love me again "from"Rocketman"Metz will sing it Diane Warren movie song "Penetration"," I am standing with you, "and Menzel will return to the Oscar stage for" Into The Unknown "by"Frozen II"while Erivo will sing" Stand Up "of his film"Harriet".

Oscars 2020 announced its performers.

The roots Leader Questlove He will accompany the five artists at the Oscars.