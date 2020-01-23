Eli Manning and the five notable playoff surprises that defined his NFL career

Eli Manning announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, ending a 16-year career that included two Super Bowl victories.

While the Giants quarterback never delivered elite numbers in the regular season, he did step forward on several monumental occasions, eliminating some of the most talented teams of his time.

Manning's 2007 Super Bowl win over the Patriots is probably more remembered, but his portfolio of annoying wins extended well beyond that game.

Here are the stories of five extraordinarily talented playoff teams that Manning eliminated in his career:

5. Packers 2007

The 2007 NFC Championship game was supposed to secure a trip to the Super Bowl at the end of his career for Brett Favre, who had long sealed his place as an NFL legend. The Packers welcomed the snowy Lambeau Field to the Giants as clear favorites, as they had hit New York in New York during the regular season with a score of 35-13.

At various points over the past two decades, Green Bay has been perhaps too offensive. However, this iteration was not at all unbalanced. Charles Woodson, Al Harris and Atari Bigby were basic high school items. Nick Barnett and A.J. Hawk offered the young people in the middle of the field. Aaron Kampman regularly put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Favre, meanwhile, was surrounded by threats capable of downstream. His connection with veteran veteran Donald Driver was telepathic: the duo had competed together for nine seasons. Greg Jennings was already one of the best No. 2 receivers in the league. James Jones and Donald Lee were also respectable pass options, and rookie runner Ryan Grant had just exploded on the scene with 201 yards on the ground and three touchdowns in a division division round of the NFC Seahawks.

As for the giants? They had underperformed most of the year with Manning in the center. The quarterback threw 20 interceptions in the regular season and had been very inconsistent despite the presence of Plaxico Burress, Amani Toomer and Jeremy Shockey. Defensively, New York prided itself on the fearsome trio pass of Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck and Osi Umenyiora. Up to that point, however, those players had not overcome the deficiencies of a secondary who qualified in the lower half of the NFL in allowed and take-away touchdowns.

Partly because of the weather, the game for the NFC title began as a first defense battle: the Giants kept the Packers only 27 yards from the first quarter and took a 6-0 lead through two field goals . But when the New York high school broke down early in the second period, allowing Driver to run 90 yards to the end zone, it seemed that Green Bay would eventually reestablish control.

Control never came for the Packers.

Manning did not throw a touchdown pass, but avoided costly turnovers and fed Burress again and again in the second half. The Giants stayed and gained possession in a tie game with just over two minutes remaining in the contest. Manning launched two first attempts to establish a 36-yard chip shot for Lawrence Tynes who would have sent the team to the Super Bowl. Tynes missed. Undeterred, the Giants chose Favre at the start of OT, giving their kicker the opportunity to redeem himself. This time, Tynes was fine from 47 yards.

4. Packers 2011

Green Bay was 15-1 in the 2011 regular season after beating the Steelers in the Super Bowl last year. Aaron Rodgers won MVP honors with a dazzling campaign of 45 touchdowns and six interceptions, and Jordy Nelson had established himself as a superstar catcher. 24-year-old tight end Jermichael Finley seemed destined to be the next great player in his position, accumulating 767 yards and eight touchdowns in his fourth NFL season.

The Packers defense was a disaster, ranking last place in yards allowed per game. Still, the unit was not supposed to have a big problem in the NFC division round against the Giants, who had lost at home to Green Bay a month earlier.

New York not only beat the Packers. He eliminated them with a crushing 37-20 explosion at Lambeau Field.

Manning Hail Mary's touchdown pass to finish the first half seemed to break the spirit of Green Bay. The quarterback finished his night with 330 aerial yards and three touchdowns. In the process, he relegated a spectacular team from the Packers to a historical note.

3. Patriots 2011

While it was not on par with the undefeated Patriots of 2007 (more on them soon), the New England team in 2011 remained an offensive force. Wes Welker, Rob Gronkowski, Aaron Hernandez and Deion Branch exceeded 700 meters of reception in the regular season, which gave Tom Brady a variety of formidable weapons to work with.

As they have almost always done in the Brady era, Bill Belichick's squad became increasingly dangerous at the end of the campaign. The Patriots won their last eight games of the regular season and beat the Broncos and Ravens to reach the Super Bowl. They entered as the favorites against the Giants, who had surprised the Cowboys, Packers and 49ers to claim the NFC crown.

Manning beat Brady in the Super Bowl, completing 30 of 40 passes for 296 yards and one touchdown. Manning also led the winning unit of the game, turning three first attempts to establish a touchdown ahead of Ahmad Bradshaw. Brady, meanwhile, committed an intentional ground connection in his own safety zone and threw an interception.

Manning claimed the Super Bowl MVP honors for the second time in his career.

2. 2011 49ers

One of the top 10 NFL defenses of the 21st century never made it to the Super Bowl in large part due to the way Manning faced San Francisco in the 2011 NFC championship game.

The 49ers, revitalized under the command of coach Jim Harbaugh, entered the hungry playoffs of a deep race. The franchise had not been in the postseason since 2002, and its prolonged drought was full of ugliness that went beyond mere mediocrity. In the divisional round, his first playoff game in almost a decade, San Francisco beat New Orleans in an inspired performance after tight end Vernon Davis secured a winning touchdown reception of the game with 14 seconds remaining.

What made this 49ers team special was how perfectly their template was built to fit their playing style. It was based on the main offensive of Davis and Frank Gore, as well as a quarterback in Alex Smith who skilfully avoided mistakes. The unit could chew the clock as well as any team in the league, a perfect complement to a dominant group on the other side of the ball.

San Francisco was loaded on the whole field on the defensive, but especially in the position of linebacker. Patrick Willis, NaVorro Bowman, Ahmad Brooks and Aldon Smith were a matchless nucleus at that time.

Manning played a brilliant NFC championship game against that group. He took six catches and several brutal blows, but finished with 316 aerial yards and two touchdowns. His second score, a 17-yard attack on Mario Manningham in third and 15, gave the Giants a 17-14 lead in the fourth quarter.

The 49ers tied the game with a 25-yard field goal later in the fourth, and the competition was overtime after Willis broke a pass above Manning's middle in a crucial third-third near midfield in the last minute of regulation.

The disaster struck San Francisco in the extra period when Kyle Williams cushioned a clearance in his own territory.

From there, Bradshaw picked up a first down on the ground, Manning knelt and Tynes drilled a field goal winning game to send New York to his second Super Bowl in five years.

1. Patriots of 2007

It's been 12 years since Super Bowl 42, but it's still hard to believe that Manning and the Giants achieved an unlikely discomfort of the then undefeated Patriots.

If New England had won, it would have secured its place as the best NFL team of all time, and would have stayed there indefinitely. The Patriots, of course, were 16-0 in the regular season behind an absurd offensive, and advanced comfortably beyond the Jaguars and Chargers to establish a confrontation with New York.

Tom Brady, then 30, threw 50 touchdowns in the regular season. He had the first Randy Moss, the first Wes Welker and underestimated the profound threat to which Donte & # 39; Stallworth was to launch. He was protected by a solid offensive line.

The Patriots also stacked defensively, with one of the best NFL cornerbacks in Asante Samuel, interior lineman Vince Wilfork and veteran linebacker Mike Vrabel.

New England entered the Super Bowl as favorites of 12.5 points.

As in the NFC championship game against the Packers, New York managed to curb the Patriots offense from the beginning. He constantly pressed Brady, fired him five times and forced him to get rid of the ball before his receivers could expose a secondary suspect.

Manning remained stable throughout the contest, but particularly in the last quarter, when he led his famous winning game tour.

Down 14-10 with 1:15 remaining on the clock, Manning came out of a sack before throwing a deep shot at the unannounced receiver David Tyree. Tyree secured the ball against his helmet just after 25 of the Patriots.

Manning finished the job by finding Burress for the game's winning touchdown.

His two-yard and 255-yard effort earned him the MVP honors of the Super Bowl.