Eight deadly shoots worldwide that originated in animals | China news

Snakes, including Chinese krait and cobra, can be the source of the newly discovered 2019-nCoV Coronavirus that triggered an outbreak of infectious respiratory diseases in China, according to scientists.

The disease was first reported in late December 2019 in Wuhan, a large city in central China, and has spread rapidly, killing at least 17 people and infecting 571 in China. Wuhan infected travelers have spread the virus in China and countries such as Thailand, Japan, the United States and the Philippines.

Scientists in China have been able to determine and document the genetic code of the new virus, which leads to its positive identification as a new strain of coronavirus.

Additional research published by scientists from five Chinese universities presented a study of the 2019-nCoV genetic code, and found that it was different but closely related to coronavirus samples similar to SARS of bats.

This means that 2019-nCoV originated as a zoonotic virus, or one that was transmitted from animals to humans, but there is evidence for Suggest transmission from person to person.

Researchers who performed a more detailed bioinformatic analysis of the new virus found that the protein codes in 2019-nCoV are more similar to those of snakes (File: Mike Clarke / AFP)

A more detailed analysis of the 2019-nCoV sequence and protein codes of Chinese scientists suggested that this coronavirus could come from snakes.

There are reports that live animals, including snakes, were sold at the seafood market in Wuhan, where the outbreak is suspected to have originated.

While there are no definitive findings, a theory has been postulated that 2019-nCoV I could have jumped from an original host species – bats – to snakes and then to humans.

It also remains to be determined if the virus adapted to survive in a host of warm, human blood, after being in a cold-blooded host.

2019-nCoV is not the first zoonotic virus or bacterium that has caused an outbreak. Here are seven others that caused outbreaks worldwide:

Ebola

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it was believed that Ebola had originated from fruit bats. Other animal hosts that could infect a human being include chimpanzees, gorillas, monkeys, forest antelopes and porcupines.

Most Ebola outbreaks since their discovery in 1976 occurred in Africa (File: Catherine Soi / Al Jazeera)

Ebola virus transmission occurs at close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or body fluids of infected animals that are sick or dead in the jungle. The blood or body fluids of a person who is sick or has died of Ebola, as well as belongings that have been contaminated with their body fluids, can also lead to the virus, said WHO.

The majority of Ebola outbreaks since its discovery in 1976 occurred in Africa, according to the study by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). UU.

So far, Ebola has killed more than 11,000 people.

HIV AIDS

It is believed that HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, was transmitted to humans from a type of chimpanzee in Central Africa, according to the US CDC. UU.

HIV infects the body's immune system cells, making it more susceptible to infections and complications.

According to WHO, the term AIDS, or acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, applies to the most advanced stage of HIV infection, as identified by the appearance of an HIV-related infection or cancer associated with severe immunodeficiency.

HIV / AIDS continues to claim lives, with more than 32 million deaths as of 2019. Approximately 37.9 million people lived with HIV at the end of 2018, according to WHO.

Transmission can occur after the exchange of body fluids such as saliva, breast milk, blood, semen and vaginal secretions.

Antiretroviral therapies may slow the progression of the disease, but it is not accessible to millions of people with HIV / AIDS.

HIV / AIDS continues to take lives, with more than 32 million deaths as of 2019 (File: Shakil Adil / AP)

Plague

Pests have been around for centuries.

The Black Death, an epidemic of bubonic plague, killed some 25 million people, starting from China and spreading to Europe, from 1334 until the end of the 1340s.

Throughout history, there have been three main forms of plague: bubonic, septicemic and pneumonic. They are caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis found in small mammals and their fleas.

Infection occurs through the bite of infected vector fleas, unprotected contact with infectious body fluids or contaminated materials, and inhalation of the respiratory drops of another patient.

All continents have gone through a plague, one of the deadliest diseases in human history, at some point, except Oceania.

SARS

Identified in 2003, the SARS – Severe acute respiratory syndrome – It is believed that the coronavirus originated from bats and then passed to other animals, such as civet cats.

The first report of humans infected with the virus was in Guangdong Province, in southern China, in 2002, according to the WHO.

South Korean tourist assistants wear masks as a precaution against the MERS virus that began to spread in 2015 (File: Ahn Young-joon / AP)

From November 2002 to July 2003, a total of 8,098 people worldwide became ill with SARS that was accompanied by pneumonia or respiratory distress syndrome (probable cases), according to the WHO. Of these, 774 died.

There is no cure for SARS, but there are treatments such as respiratory assistance, antibiotics, steroids and antiviral medications.

MERS

Identified in 2012, the origins of the MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome) coronavirus are not fully understood, however, genomes suggest that it originated in bats and passed to camels.

Studies have shown that humans were infected by direct or indirect contact with infected camels. The disease, which was reported in 27 countries, was not as widespread as SARS.

According to the WHO, there have been 2,494 laboratory confirmed cases, 80 percent of which were reported in Saudi Arabia.

The mortality rate from the disease is approximately 35 percent, with 858 deaths since the outbreak.

Rage

About 99 percent of rabies transmissions are made through dogs, although bats account for the majority of deaths from human rabies in the Americas.

The majority of rabies-related deaths occurred in Africa and Asia, accounting for 95 percent of global rabies deaths.

Approximately 95 percent of global rabies-related deaths occurred in Africa and Asia (File: Firdia Lisnawati / AP)

Transmission occurs through deep bites, scratches and infectious material, such as saliva, which comes into direct contact with the human mucosa and fresh wounds, according to the WHO.

According to WHO, it is estimated that there are 59,000 human deaths annually in more than 150 countries.

Influenza

Several animals can transmit the flu, as the world saw with bird and swine flu.

Direct contact with infected animals or contaminated environments is the way these viruses are transmitted, WHO said.

According to the US CDC In the US, flu symptoms include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, headaches, body aches, fatigue, diarrhea and vomiting.

Worldwide, influenza produces between 3 and 5 million cases of serious illnesses annually and between 290,000 and 650,000 respiratory deaths.

With additional research by Manar Al Adam.