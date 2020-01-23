Duterte from the Philippines threatens to end the military agreement with the United States | Philippines News

The president of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte, warned the United States on Thursday night that it would cancel an agreement on the deployment of US troops and equipment for exercises, if Washington did not reinstate the visa of a political ally, who oversaw his mortal war against the drugs

Visibly annoying, Duterte expressed his anger at the decision of the United States to deny entry to Ronaldo dela Rosa, a former police chief who is now a senator.

Dela Rosa said the US embassy in the Philippines did not explain why her visa had been canceled, but that she believed it was more likely due to allegations of extrajudicial executions during her term of more than two years as chief of police.

Dela Rosa was the main executor of the Duterte anti-narcotics repression, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 5,000 people, mostly small drug dealers. Police say the victims were shot by agents in self-defense.

Human rights defenders, however, said the death toll in the war on drugs could reach 27,000. They also said that many were helpless victims.

Has Rodrigo Duterte kept his promises?

"If you don't make the correction, I will finish with the bases, the Agreement of the Visiting Forces (VFA). I ​​will finish with that son of a bitch," Duterte said in a broad speech before the former communist rebels.

"I give the government and the US government in a month."

Joint military exercises between the United States and the Philippines

The Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), signed in 1998, granted legal status to thousands of US troops who were rotated in the country for regular military exercises and humanitarian assistance operations.

The VFA replaces a previous long-standing agreement, which allowed decades for US naval and air bases in the Philippines.

The United States and the Philippines annually perform between one or two joint military exercises. In October 2019, there were approximately 1,400 U.S. Marines who participated in a military exercise with 600 Philippine troops.

Delfin Lorezana, Duterte's defense minister, declined to comment when asked if he agreed with the president's plan.

Duterte does not hide his disdain for the United States and what he considers his hypocrisy and interference, although he acknowledges that most Filipinos and their military have great esteem for the former colonial ruler of their country.

The United States is the largest defense ally of the Philippines and millions of Filipinos have relatives who are US citizens.

Last month, Duterte banned US senators Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy from visiting the Philippines after they introduced a provision in the United States Congress.

The provision stipulates the prohibition of the entry of the United States to any person involved in locking up Filipino senator Leila de Lima, a former justice minister and top critic of Duterte who was jailed in 2017 for drug charges after leading an investigation into thousands of deaths during the anti-narcotics campaign.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, from Lima, he described the charges as "bulls ** t,quot;.

She has won numerous awards from human rights groups, which consider her a prisoner of conscience.

The United States Embassy in Manila could not be reached immediately for comment outside office hours.