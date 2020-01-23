Dimitri Payet: West Ham is not interested in signing the Marseille midfielder again | Soccer news





Dimitri Payet has scored eight goals in 19 appearances for Marseille this season

West Ham has not registered any interest in re-signing Dimitri Payet, despite reports in France.

Payet joined West Ham in Marseille in 2015 and enjoyed a successful 18-month period with the Hammers, scoring 15 goals in 60 games, before forcing a return to the French club in January 2017.

3:00 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Leicester's victory against West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Leicester's victory against West Ham in the Premier League

French newspaper L & # 39; Equip they claim that West Ham is interested in re-signing the 32-year-old but Sky sports news You can confirm that there has been no contact between the clubs.

The club is not happy with the way Payet went on strike three years ago to force a transfer of £ 25 million to France.

West Ham has been offered Nantes defensive midfielder Abdoulaye Toure.

The 25-year-old, who has scored three goals in 19 league games this season, is valued at 15 million euros (£ 12.67 million).

West Ham manager David Moyes has only made a signature so far in the January window, goalkeeper Darren Randolph rejoined the club from Middlesbrough in a three and a half year contract.

