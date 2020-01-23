Diddy tells men to value women & # 39; specials & # 39; in their lives in memory of Kim Porter

%MINIFYHTML79b782c141b98bdd1c5d03f3984992b011% %MINIFYHTML79b782c141b98bdd1c5d03f3984992b012%

Apparently learning from their past relationship, the hip-hop mogul shares advice with other men on how to honor their ladies because "everyone doesn't have a second chance."

P Diddy He reminded people to "appreciate" their loved ones. More than a year later Kim PorterAfter the death, the hip-hop mogul shared some advice with other men about honoring "special" women in their lives.

On the morning of Wednesday, January 22, the rapper "I'll be missing you" turned to Instagram to pay tribute to his late ex. "If you have a good woman, let me know," he wrote next to a photo of Kim swaying in an orange dress while smiling so happily. "Tell him as soon as you can. Make sure he knows. Make sure he feels it."

The spitter of "Last Night" continued adding: "HONRELA. CUT IT. Because the specials are RARE and FEW. And everyone does not have a second chance. LET THE ONE YOU LOVE TO KNOW TODAY! NOW!" ! "Diddy concluded his sincere message stating that he would" honor "Kim forever.

The MC, who recently legally changed his name to Sean Love Combs, first dated the Georgian native in 1994 before separating in 1999. They were back together in 2003, only to separate for the last time in 2007. They share 21 years . her old son Christian "King" Combs, as well as the 13-year-old twin daughters Jessie and D & # 39; Lila Combs.

Kim died tragically in November 2018 due to lobular pneumonia. Since then, Diddy often uses his social media account to honor the deceased model. Last November, he posted a photo of a broken-hearted emoji along with the legend that said "KP." Later, in December, he shared a black and white clip with his moments together to celebrate his birthday. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @ladykp" subtitled the footage.

"Words can't explain how much we miss you, but today is your birthday," said the former boyfriend of Cassie continued. "We celebrate you today! We love you and miss you!"

Diddy later talked about how his death still devastated him and resulted in his late birthday party. "I canceled the party twice because I couldn't see myself partying for my 50th birthday without her," he told PEOPLE at that time.