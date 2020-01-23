Did the Saudis play a role in the September 11 attacks? This is what we found.

%MINIFYHTML5a69ee3dc0c78792467c91dd3c6aa3a111% %MINIFYHTML5a69ee3dc0c78792467c91dd3c6aa3a112%

But if you have limited time, here are the main conclusions.

Possible clues were left chasing for years.

An investigator found evidence suggesting Omar al-Bayoumi, a mysteriously well-connected Saudi student who knew that two of the kidnappers could have had prior knowledge of the attacks, despite the fact that senior US officials had exonerated him.

In a treasure trove of seemingly disorganized evidence taken from Bayoumi's house in Birmingham, England, in 2001, a detective found a spiral notebook containing a hand-drawn aviation diagram of a plane descending to hit a place on the ground. An F.B.I. The agent who had studied aeronautical engineering concluded that the diagram showed a formula for an air descent like the one made by flight 77, the plane that Hazmi and Mihdhar hijacked, before hitting the Pentagon. Apparently, the notebook and its contents went unnoticed after Bayoumi's arrest and were never seen again.

A former research supervisor said he thought the finding would have been more significant if it had been discovered in the fall of 2001.

"That would have been more difficult evidence," said supervisor Joseph Foelsch. "If it's not a smoking gun, a hot gun."

Telephone records that were re-analyzed years later revealed multiple calls between Mr. Bayoumi; Fahad al-Thumairy, diplomat and Saudi imam; and Anwar al-Awlaki, a Yemeni-American imam who died in a drone attack in 2011.

The C.I.A. interfered with an F.B.I. investigation, officials say.

In 2010, the F.B.I. He planned to place two Saudi religious officials of the Kingdom Ministry of Islamic Affairs under full-time surveillance. The office had previously discovered that their trip overlapped with the movements of the kidnappers and the people who were believed to support them, and that they had ties to suspected militants. The two men sought new visas to study English in the United States, which officials feared might be a cover for something ominous.

But F.B.I. agents believe, the C.I.A. intervened before surveillance could occur.

The episode, which has not been previously reported, ended abruptly. In the Saudi capital of Riyadh, C.I.A. the officers strongly opposed F.B.I. plan, said a former official. "They did not want to give the Saudis a black eye by letting these guys fall into a trap," said the former official. For reasons that are not yet clear, the two Saudis canceled the visit at the last minute. F.B.I. Officials suspected that someone in the Saudi government had been warned.

A manufactured child.

To gain the trust of a reluctant source, the researchers lied and told a Saudi man that he had a previously unknown son. The researcher used a graphics editor to make an image of a 5-year-old boy using images of the man and his wife.