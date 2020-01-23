Dictators, past and present, and identity policies | Nigeria

%MINIFYHTML4fd9d6fec0257b6afa54af5bf0d80d4d11% %MINIFYHTML4fd9d6fec0257b6afa54af5bf0d80d4d12%

In this extra web of Study B, without script, award-winning playwright and essayist Wole Soyinka discusses Nigeria's leadership today and how it compares to past dictatorships.

Also in this excerpt, renowned novelist and scholar Elif Shafak talks about the dangers of some types of identity policies and reflects on how social pressures may be causing young women to lose courage.

Shafak is the most read author in Turkey. His last book, 10 minutes 38 seconds in this strange world, was shortlisted for the 2019 Booker Award.

Soyinka was the first black African to win a Nobel Prize for Literature in 1986 and has a long history of fighting for social justice and human rights in Nigeria and around the world.

Studio B, Unscripted is a free-flowing conversation between two guests and a small audience, without mediation, without MC, without a television presenter, focusing on what unites us all and how we can address and discuss some of the great problems of our time.

Source: Al Jazeera