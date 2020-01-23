Details on & # 39; Emergencies & # 39; The death of Tyler Gwozdz, star of & # 39; Bachelor & # 39 ;, co-star Luke Stone pays tribute

%MINIFYHTML6162f61446f5ab774685e5f94e50ea1311% %MINIFYHTML6162f61446f5ab774685e5f94e50ea1312%

"The Bachelor"The nation is mourning the death of the former contestant Tyler Gwozdz, who apparently died on Wednesday, January 22 after suffering a suspected drug overdose. More details about his unexpected death have now appeared online, revealing that the Boca Raton Police Department responded to an audio call from the 911 office made by a friend of Tyler on January 13.

According to the friend in the audio, which was obtained by HollywoodLife.com, the friend claimed that Tyler was found unanswered in a closed bathroom at his Florida home. "My friend suffered an overdose and will not wake up," the woman said in the call.

When asked if Tyler was still breathing at that time, she replied: "I don't know, I can't get in there. It's in my bathroom." She continued to point out: "He does not respond," adding that Tyler had possibly taken a heroin overdose.

After Tyler's death, the producers of "Bachelor" issued a statement on the Bachelor Nation blog on Thursday, expressing their pain. "We are heartbroken to hear the tragic news of Tyler's death today. Our thoughts are with the Gwozdz family and their friends," the statement said.

The producers also noted that Tyler, who was the eldest of five siblings, was a successful businessman. He was planning to become a psychologist, working to obtain his doctorate. "Tyler had an adventurous spirit and enthusiasm for life," the statement concluded.

Tyler's co-star and close friend Luke Stone He also turned to social networks to remember his late friend. "I lost one of my closest friends today. Tyler, I will miss you every day, I will miss our long conversations about nonsense on the phone, I will miss how damn funny you were, I had so much happiness and joy for what the future held. We as friends ", so he tweeted. "I love you so much, man."

Luke Stone pays moving homage to the fellow contestant of & # 39; Bachelorette & # 39; Tyler Gwozdz

Tyler's body is currently in the Palm Beach coroner's office. A spokesman shared that an autopsy will take a minimum of eight to 12 weeks to complete.

The 29-year-old competed in Hannah brownthe season of "High school"His period did not last long since a week after his memorable individual appointment, he was sent home with little explanation.