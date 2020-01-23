Derek Jeter shares weird video of his daughters after the Hall of Fame news

Derek Jeter It is officially part of the Baseball Hall of Fame 2020.
The news was announced on Wednesday, January 22, and to celebrate the most important milestone of his career, the former New York Yankees captain shared a video about The players stand (which he helped find in 2014) at the moment he received the call that gave him the exciting news. And the black and white video shows a rarely seen family moment.
In the video, the 45-year-old athlete sits with his wife, Hannah jeter, her parents and her two young daughters, Bella Raine Jeter, 2 and Story Gray Jeter, 12 months, while waiting anxiously for the call. When your phone finally rings, Jack O & # 39; Connell The Association of Baseball Writers of America is on the other end with the happy news.
As O & # 39; Connell is heard saying, "I am doing well, and you will do well in about two seconds. Baseball writers have chosen you for the Hall of Fame. Congratulations."
With a big smile on his face, Jeter replies: "Jack, you know what? I always hope to see you and hear your voice, but for selfish reasons, your voice sounds a little better today."
As O & # 39; Connell says: "I told you five years ago that I would make this call and I kept my promise."
At the end of the call, the whole family stands and hugs. Jeter lifts Bella while crying while hugging his wife, Story and their parents, and then the voice of a sports commentator in honor of the retired baseball player is heard.
"Today, Derek Jeter joins a distinguished list of great Yankees by taking his rightful place in the Hall of Fame," they say. "One of the most respected ball players of his generation, he opened his career as the Rookie of the Year of the American League in 1996, then became the five-time World Series Champion. Derek, congratulations and welcome to Cooperstown. See you in July. "
Cooperstown is the city of New York where the baseball Hall of Fame museum resides.
Jeter retired from the New York Yankees in 2014 after a historic race that included five World Series victories. And according Illustrated Sports, 396 of the 397 ballots in this year's Hall of Fame vote were named Jeter.
He married his wife Hannah davis) in 2016, little Bella was born in 2017. The story appeared in 2019 and the family has maintained a fairly private life. But not today!
Congratulations, Jeter!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.