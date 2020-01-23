Derek Jeter shares weird video of his daughters after the Hall of Fame news

Derek Jeter It is officially part of the Baseball Hall of Fame 2020.

The news was announced on Wednesday, January 22, and to celebrate the most important milestone of his career, the former New York Yankees captain shared a video about The players stand (which he helped find in 2014) at the moment he received the call that gave him the exciting news. And the black and white video shows a rarely seen family moment.

In the video, the 45-year-old athlete sits with his wife, Hannah jeter, her parents and her two young daughters, Bella Raine Jeter, 2 and Story Gray Jeter, 12 months, while waiting anxiously for the call. When your phone finally rings, Jack O & # 39; Connell The Association of Baseball Writers of America is on the other end with the happy news.

%MINIFYHTML269b4ffbe4f564390c4a7d6346fdbd7413% %MINIFYHTML269b4ffbe4f564390c4a7d6346fdbd7414%

As O & # 39; Connell is heard saying, "I am doing well, and you will do well in about two seconds. Baseball writers have chosen you for the Hall of Fame. Congratulations."