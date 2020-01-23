Demetrius Andrade, Tevin Farmer and Daniel Roman join Jake Paul and AnEnsonGib in Miami | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML4381632cd3393ab12e7a080fef4dad5711% %MINIFYHTML4381632cd3393ab12e7a080fef4dad5712%







Demetrius Andrade joins Tevin Farmer and Daniel Roman in Miami, with Jake Paul against YouTube rival AnEnsonGib on the January 30 bill, live on Sky Sports.

Andrade defends his WBO middleweight belt against Luke Keeler of Ireland, with the IBF super featherweight champion Farmer against Joseph Diaz, and the unified champion Roman puts his WBA and IBF titles against Murodjon at stake Akhmadaliev

Two YouTube stars also resolve their enmity when American Jake Paul collides with AnEnsonGib of Great Britain on the same fight night in Florida.

Jake Paul faces AnEsonGib in Miami, live on Sky Sports

Undefeated American Andrade has been asking for super fights against Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Álvarez or Gennadiy Golovkin, but admits he can't afford to slip against Keeler.

"There are important fights for me in the middleweight division," said Andrade. "Those are the fights I want and I've been very vocal about it.

Demetrius Andrade has issued verbal challenges to & # 39; Canelo & # 39; and & # 39; GGG & # 39;

"At the end of the day, I just need to keep winning. They can't help me forever. On January 30, we have to take care of business against Luke Keeler."

But Keeler produced the best victory of his career over Luis Arias in August and the Dublin man has pledged to deliver a surprising surprise.

"I think he's so deceived that he thinks he's one of the best and that he just has to show up to win," Keeler said. "That will count against him and I am taking that belt with both hands."

The YouTubers have rekindled their war of words

Paul's confrontation on social media with AnEnsonGib has become even more bitter after the couple met at a recent press conference.

Older brother Logan suffered a disputed loss of points against London's KSI in November and Jake intends to take revenge.

"Gib is a doormat for me," he said. "Something to clean my shoes, on the way to avenge my brother.

"My brother lost due to a two-point deduction. It was a controversial victory for KSI. But I have a different mindset. After beating Gib, KSI will get the smoke. That's where this goes."