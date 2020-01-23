Home Entertainment Deepika Padukone attracts attention at Mumbai airport

Deepika Padukone attracts attention at Mumbai airport

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Deepika Padukone attracts attention at Mumbai airport
%MINIFYHTML2d5ab867251a1a86eff4b1fec6d8dfc011% %MINIFYHTML2d5ab867251a1a86eff4b1fec6d8dfc012%

Deepika Padukone is a diva, which is admired both for its glamor and its value. Recently, the actress was congratulated at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum for her effort to raise awareness about mental health. Deepika has often talked about her depression and encourages others to be open about their feelings and not to suffer in silence.

The Chhapaak actress was clicked today on her return from Davos, Switzerland. Wearing her best style with a totally white look, Deepika opted for a knitted dress combined with pants and a fur coat. He completed the look with a pair of white sneakers, large sunglasses and a million dollar smile.

Check out the images below.



Deepika Padukone


%MINIFYHTML2d5ab867251a1a86eff4b1fec6d8dfc013% %MINIFYHTML2d5ab867251a1a86eff4b1fec6d8dfc014%

one/ 7

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


two/ 7

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


3/ 7

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


4 4/ 7

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


5 5/ 7

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


6 6/ 7

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


7 7/ 7

Deepika Padukone

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©