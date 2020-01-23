David Prutton Sky Bet EFL predictions | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe0c414df0ed7e34ad4352ae99814fb9b11% %MINIFYHTMLe0c414df0ed7e34ad4352ae99814fb9b12%









Who gives David Prutton the victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Discover here …

Sunderland vs Doncaster, Friday 7.45pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

Do things come together under Phil Parkinson? After a really complicated start, Sunderland is now undefeated in seven and has won his last three in the turn.

Darren Moore has done a decent job at Doncaster this season, particularly when you think they lost their talisman John Marquis in the summer and have had trouble replacing their goals. House wins here for me.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

S & # 39; land vs Doncaster Live

Stoke vs Swansea, Saturday 3pm

Rhian Brewster joined Swansea on Liverpool loan

What job is Michael O & # 39; Neill doing in Stoke. His resistance at West Brom on Monday night really impressed me. They made the Baggies look like an average team in the future.

Swansea has also been decent recently. Rhian Brewster and Conor Gallagher combined brilliantly last weekend and those two together could make them true contenders. But Stoke is a difficult journey now, so I'll go to draw.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Ipswich vs Lincoln, Saturday 3pm

It is an undefeated start for 2020 for Ipswich Town. The most important thing is that they have started to get a couple of victories again after spending almost all of the last months without one.

Michael Appleton is starting to make his mark on Lincoln. He did not have the easiest beginnings, but now they are winning games and climbing to the table. But Ipswich should have too much for them.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Peterborough vs Rotherham, Saturday 3pm

Peterborough returned to the winning forms on Tuesday night when they beat Wycombe four times. It was vital for them to do that and return to the play-off contest.

Rotherham is flying at the top of the table, and they will feel safe before their trip on Saturday. I would like you to beat this one.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Mansfield vs Bradford, Saturday 3pm

Eoin Doyle returned to Bradford from Swindon earlier this month

It just isn't going well for the Mansfield season. They are near the wrong end of the table and even the new manager Graham Coughlan has not been able to put them back on the table.

Bradford has Eoin Doyle back, but he has spent three games without a goal since his return, having scored 23 for Swindon in the first half of the season. They need me to shoot. Score draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Stevenage vs Plymouth, Saturday 3pm

What a victory for Stevenage last Saturday! A 4-0 win at Cambridge when Graham Westley finally left the mark and pulled them out of the relegation zone.

However, this is a great question. Plymouth is in great shape at the moment and things really seem to have clicked under Ryan Lowe. That said, I have a feeling that Stevenage could get an unlikely victory.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)