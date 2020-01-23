David Adefeso surprises fans by posting a photo with Vincent Herbert: these two have a lot of fun together

Some people might have imagined that Tamar Braxton's current boyfriend, David Adefeso, could eventually become Vincent Herbert's friend. But this finally happened, and both Tamar and David shared the most shocking photo on their social media account.

In the picture, David is dating Vince, and the two really seem to be having a great time. Here is David's photo and message:

‘Me and @officialvincentherbert had a great time hanging out after work. At the same time next week … ✊🏽✌🏽🙏🏽❤️❤️ ’David captioned his social media post.

As expected, fans were baffled, but they definitely respect the maturity that these two men show.

Someone said: "Now this is what #GrownMENDo 👌🏾🥂 ♥ ️" and another follower posted: "What I see here is amazing growth."

Many fans were also surprised to see that Vince has an IG profile these days.

A follower said: ‘What a man. Grown up and safe. This will help some people! ❤️❤️ ’and another commenter posted this:‘ Oh shit. Vince seems happy as hell! @tamarbraxton this is beautiful. "

Someone else wrote: ‘I love it! I bet this won't be shared or talked about that 🤦🏾‍♀️ ’Well, this is definitely something to talk about, that's for sure.

An Instagram installer said: trabaja God works in ways we will never understand! It will not? (Amen, move the Lord Jesus). This is about loving your child. Miracles and blessings to both of you, my brother. "

A follower exclaimed: "Oh, wow, Vince … Vince, I'm glad they look great, but it's good to see you, Vince! 100%"

Tamar shared the same photo that he proudly captioned with the following words:

‘It's so funny that people and certain TV shows think that my life is full of drama, nonsense and confusion when it's the opposite. God is good, and my life is full of love, joy and blessings🙏🏼 🥰🥰 # 2goodmen @officialvincentherbert @ david.adefeso (this post could be positive for some of you) ’

A fan said: ‘It shows nothing but maturity, growth, spirituality and positivity. All the things that I know YOU represent sister. You are simply the senseless guy. Keep winning !!! & # 39;

What do you think of these two together?



