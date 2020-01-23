Danny Garcia is still "in the mix,quot; for big battles after the Errol Spence Jr. fight.

%MINIFYHTMLbc4eaeff4dcb5d03828ba4aa9a58cca111% %MINIFYHTMLbc4eaeff4dcb5d03828ba4aa9a58cca112%

NEW YORK – Danny Garcia walks in a boardroom of the Sporting News offices and enjoys an immaculate view of the Manhattan skyline on this relentlessly cold winter day.

Approximately four miles away, his cup illuminates the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in front of Ivan Redkach, his opponent on Saturday night. When Garcia sinks in a chair, he knows that this is not the fight he was supposed to be. But he is doing his best with a smile on his face.

By now, boxing fans are aware that the two-division world champion was supposed to be fighting Errol Spence Jr. But Spence suffered a horrible car accident in October and, although he miraculously survived, any idea of ​​the fight happened during The first quarter of 2020 were archived indefinitely.

Garcia had to move on.

"It was a tragic accident, so it was not bad (for me) mentally," Garcia told Sporting News. "It wasn't like he had done eight weeks of training camp and he broke his hand like a week before or something like that, got sick or couldn't fight." Then, I probably would have been upset.

"But I haven't started training yet, so it wasn't very difficult to adapt," he continues. "I knew it mentally, I wanted to fight on January 25."

And that is precisely what Garcia is doing, but instead of competing for Spence's unified IBF / CMB welterweight world crown, he is fighting Redkach in a WBC title eliminator. One victory and he will knock on Spence's door again. And Garcia, 31 (35-2, 21 KOs) agrees with that.

Before his accident, Spence evoked Garcia's name on Instagram and in interviews alike. Most likely, he will do the same again with a Garcia victory this weekend.

There are also exchanges between WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, his camp and Garcia.

To that, Garcia throws caution at "Bud,quot; and Top Rank.

"After that last performance, I don't know if they want to risk fighting with me," Garcia warns, referring to Crawford defeating a debatable defeat before securing a technical knockout in the ninth round of Egidijus Kavaliauskas in December. "No, I wasn't (impressed)."

Garcia's name also continues to float as a possible next opponent for WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao.

So, while showing a smile, "Swift,quot; is right where he wants to be … still in the mix with his name attached to each champion at 147 pounds.

"Everyone always mentions my name," he says.

"I'm always in the mix because, realistically, I have a better resume and I've been in bigger fights than all those guys," he continues, especially referring to Spence, Crawford and other former welterweight champions Keith Thurman and Shawn Porter.

The last two boxers are responsible for Garcia's only two professional losses, although Garcia still maintains that he defeated Porter in his September 2018 fight, which ruled a unanimous decision in favor of "Showtime."

"I want that revenge and the Thurman revenge," says Garcia. “I feel like I beat Porter easily. He couldn't even touch me. I got almost 50 percent of my punches (power). "

In retrospect, his losses to Thurman and Porter, both decided the cards, taught him a valuable lesson: increase his volume and be busier during the fights.

"I just have to be a little more dominant," he offers. "Like my last fight (a KO in the seventh round of Adrián Granados in April), I was dominant, I hit him hard, but I was throwing more combinations: I was throwing two and three." I was backing it up, I used my jab more.

"And I think when I'm not in the mix, I just throw something, use my jab a little and get some points," he adds. “And when I touch it with the body, I could climb two more. Just be a little more dominant. "

While Garcia is considering a rematch with Thurman and Porter, "Swift,quot; is giving "One Time,quot; a second priority.

"I feel that the biggest fights for me will be the fights of Spence, Pacquiao or Thurman," he continues. "Those are the fights that I feel are the biggest fights for me and those are the fights I want, especially Thurman's fight because I want to avenge that fight."

Garcia's goal is to win another welterweight title before moving on to the junior middleweight. For all this to materialize, Garcia is likely to have to stop Redkach convincingly on Saturday night.

"He's hungry," Garcia says of the Ukrainian, "so I have to be in my game,quot; A "and do what I have to do to master it."

Redkach (23-4-1, 18 KOs) does not necessarily buy it. He believes the former welterweight world champion is guilty of looking too much at some of the fights mentioned above. And he intends to make Garcia pay for it.

"The biggest weakness I see in Danny is that he is not taking it seriously," Redkach said Wednesday while speaking with a group of journalists at the Gleason boxing gym in Brooklyn. "It counts on this as an adjustment fight, and that is a big mistake. This is not going to be an adjustment fight for him.

"Danny is already waiting for a fight with Errol Spence Jr. or Manny Pacquiao, but before he reached them, he chose me," he says as a reminder. "I know it's because I'm left-handed (like Spence) But he's going to have a rude awakening on the night of the fight."

As a professional since the age of 19, Garcia has heard everything, both champions and contestants. He remains unperturbed and balanced, while trying to record the following chapters of his legacy of struggle.

"It really doesn't matter," Garcia says about the talk.

"I will be here in the long run."

Still "in the mix,quot;, that is.