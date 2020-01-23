Daniel James says Manchester United can still secure the top 4 final | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML883f7d2750bfdda0d7efe719d1406b9811% %MINIFYHTML883f7d2750bfdda0d7efe719d1406b9812%





Dan James believes Manchester United can still qualify for the Champions League next season



Daniel James believes that a result in the top four for Manchester United "is still at stake,quot; despite another setback against Burnley in Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team was booed off the field after goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez helped Burnley win a 2-0 victory.

He denied United the possibility of closing the gap in Chelsea, which was in fourth place, who had lost points on Tuesday with a 2-2 draw against Arsenal of 10 men.

Despite admitting that his team's performance was not good enough against Burnley, James believes that United can still beat Chelsea in the race for a place in the Champions League.

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Burnley's victory against Manchester United in the Premier League

He told MUTV: "I think (the first four) are at stake. We have to keep fighting, reflect on this game and see what went wrong.

"We have two big cup games, we have to get into that with our heads up. The league game is not for a couple of weeks, obviously it is in our mind, but we need to focus on the next game."

Solskjaer said his players didn't take a risk while Burnley was a clinician.

The Clarets scored with their only two shots on target, while United had 24 attempts with seven of those forced to save goalkeeper Nick Pope.

James added: "We knew it was going to be a difficult game. We had a lot of possession, a lot of ball and we created opportunities, but we didn't finish them today."

Jay Rodriguez put the 2-0 with Burnley's second shot at target

"They scored from an established piece, but even then we thought we could win the game, but it wasn't good enough."

This weekend, United will face the winner of the third round of the FA Cup on Thursday between Tranmere and Watford on Sunday before the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals on Wednesday with Manchester City, live on Sky Sports