Dani Ceballos seeks to reduce the Arsenal loan period this month | Soccer news

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos is studying the possibility of reducing his Real Madrid loan period short this month.

Ceballos has a one-season loan in the Emirates and wants regular football to try to force his entry into the Spanish team of Euro 2020.

Reports in Spain state that Ceballos wants to return to Madrid and find another club for the rest of the season.

Ceballos during the North London derby against Tottenham in the Premier League

Ceballos was injured in the Europa League game in Vitoria on November 6, but has not appeared with Mikel Arteta since his return.

However, last week, Arteta insisted that "there were no problems,quot; with the 23-year-old.

"Dani had an injury in which he was away for almost two months and had to go to Madrid for rehabilitation. He returned and in the first few weeks, I didn't think he was physically level to compete to start the games." "said the head of the Arsenal.

Ceballos injured the hamstrings in the Arsenal match with Vitoria SC

"It is true that I have players in that position who have performed really well, and last week, when I thought I was ready to intervene, I decided to choose another player. But he has been training well, I am happy with him." and I know him very well, so there are no problems there. "

Ceballos has made 17 appearances for Arsenal this season, with his lonely goal for the club in the 4-0 victory over Standard Liege in the Europa League in October.

