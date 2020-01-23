Crystal Palace on loan Yannick Carrasco speaks with Dalian Yifang | Soccer news





Belgian end Yannick Carrasco wants to leave next to Chinese Super League Dalian Yifang

Crystal Palace is in talks about an agreement to lend Belgian end Yannick Carrasco on the Chinese side of Super League Dalian Yifang.

Carrasco wants to leave China and is currently training in Belgium, but Palace has not yet reached an agreement to sign the 26-year-old.

It is not clear if Carrasco wants to join Palace at this stage, but there is hope given his desire to return to Europe.

Carrasco joined Dalian Yifang in February 2018

Carrasco began her professional career in Monaco, before moving to Atlético de Madrid for a fee in the region of £ 20 million in 2015.

In February 2018, Carrasco joined Dalian Yifang and scored 24 goals in 52 appearances in China.

Palace seeks to strengthen after having passed five Premier League games without a victory, a race that has left them seven points above the relegation zone, but also just four points from Manchester United, which is fifth.

