Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus paved the way for Premier League players to make a Serie A move, says Gianluca Di Marzio | Soccer news

Sky in Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio explains why Serie A has become such a popular destination among Premier League footballers

The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus paved the way for more Premier League players to move to Serie A, according to Sky in Italy journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

In the last transfer windows, the Serie A clubs have shown a tendency to sign Premier League players, with Ashley Young, Victor Moses, Asmir Begovic and Patrick Cutrone moving to Italy only in this window.

Last summer, the best Italian clubs signed 16 Premier League players, including Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sánchez and Chris Smalling, which represent almost 20 percent of the players transferred throughout the division.

Speaking in Sky Sports News transfer show, Di Marzio said Ronaldo's arrival in Turin in 2018 helped throw Italian football in a different way for players around the world.

Ashley Young joined Inter Milan from Manchester United in January

"Probably because we like your style of play!" Di Marzio said. "Smalling, Sanchez, Mkhitaryan … many Premier League players want to come to Italy."

"It's better for us, probably after Cristiano Ronaldo arrived in Italy, something changed in the way of convincing players to arrive here. Two, three, four years ago, in the minds of the players, it was Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga and then Serie A.

"After something changed in Ronaldo, we started again to be a good championship and the players want to come because Italy is a very nice country and the games are incredible."

2:02 The interest of the head of Inter Milan, Antonio Conte, in the Premier League players is due to the intensity of his game, says Di Marzio The interest of the head of Inter Milan, Antonio Conte, in the Premier League players is due to the intensity of his game, says Di Marzio

Some of those Premier League entries have been supervised at Inter Milan by Antonio Conte, who led Chelsea to the Premier League title in his first season at the club in 2017.

The Inter boss has shown great interest in the Premier League players, welcoming Young and Moses, and is in talks to sign Olivier Giroud and Christian Eriksen this month.

Di Marzio says that the intensity and physicality of the game in England make players the perfect choice for Conte.

"He likes the intensity of the Premier League, the games, the players, the training attitude," said Di Marzio. "I wanted to buy Ashley Young at Chelsea on the day of the deadline in 2017.

1:20 Di Marzio joins The Transfer Show to discuss Manchester United's transfer business so far this month Di Marzio joins The Transfer Show to discuss Manchester United's transfer business so far this month

"Moses with him was incredible, I think in two years he made 78 appearances and two goals. Moses' doctor was very precise, because he had some problems, some injuries, so during a whole day Moses had important medical exams."

"And because Conte wants to win the title in Italy, and thinks that the Premier League players, experienced players, at this time of the tournament in Italy could be very important for him, because he only has 14 or 15 players and needs two or three players to change the team.

"The intensity of Antonio's training is heavy. Normal Conte training, players run 7 km. In heavy training, run 12 or 13. He needs physical players, English or Premier League players are perfect right now for him ".

