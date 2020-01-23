Courteney Cox likes David Spade's post that mocks Angelina Jolie

%MINIFYHTMLc335cde0c49d740a1c779d5cadf1192e11% %MINIFYHTMLc335cde0c49d740a1c779d5cadf1192e12%

The student of & # 39; Cougar Town & # 39; He seems to overshadow Brad Pitt's ex-wife as he continues to show his support for the actor's recent reunion & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; with her best friend Jennifer Aniston.

Courteney Cox continues to show her support for her best friend Jennifer Anistonrecent meeting with your ex Brad Pitt while he appeared to shade his other ex, Angelina Jolie, at the same time. The "Friends" student has been surprised by liking a post that made fun of "Maleficent: lover of evil"star.

Their David Spade who originally cast shadow on the Academy Award-winning actress during her monologue on her Comedy Central show "Lights Out with David Spade." "At the SAG Awards, the sparks flew when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt met in the backstage," he said, before jokingly adding: "The sparks also flew into Angelina Jolie's house, while throwing stones at her television."

The actor / comedian posted screenshots of his monologue on his Instagram account. The publication has obtained more than 14,000 likes, even from Courteney. However, it is not clear if the "cougar city"Alum intentionally liked the post due to David's shadow on Angelina or simply loved his comment on Jen and Brad's meeting.

Courteney Cox likes David Spade's post on Instagram that mocks Angelina Jolie.

Courteney also liked other posts about Jen and Brad's time at the SAG Awards.

The former friends had a sweet meeting at the event on Sunday, January 19 after they won an award each at the ceremony. When they were in the backstage, they became practical and congratulated themselves on their respective victory.

After their brief interaction, many people have expressed their hopes for the romantic reunion of the former couple. Some people, however, are against it because they still cannot forgive the "Ad astra"star for dumping"The morning show"Actress for Angelina in 2005.

"I can't believe how everyone is supporting Brad and Jen to get back together when he literally publicly DOWNLOADED it for someone else," he reacted strongly to Jen and Brad's call for reconciliation. Someone else, who is still bitter at the fact that Brad leaves Jen, wrote: "Why do we all act as if Brad and Jen were a kind of lovers crossed in the style of Romeo and Juliet … cheated? Point."