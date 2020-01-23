Coronavirus: the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have & # 39; countermeasures & # 39; to fight diseases | News of the Olympic Games







The organizers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games say there are "countermeasures against infectious diseases," amid fears about the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The disease has killed 17 people and infected almost 600 after it originated in the city of Wuhan in China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) describes coronaviruses as a large family of viruses that range from the common cold to more serious diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 800 people worldwide during a 2002/03 outbreak that also started in China

Japan has only seen the outbreak so far, but it is feared that it will spread further and millions of visitors are expected at the Games this summer.

"Countermeasures against infectious diseases are an important part of our plans to organize safe games," Tokyo 2020 said in a statement.

Kazuhiro Tateda, president of the Japanese Infectious Diseases Association, said on Wednesday: "We have to be very careful with what kind of infectious diseases will appear at the Tokyo Olympic Games."

"In this type of mass meetings, the risks of infectious diseases and resistant bacteria can be increased."

In the months prior to the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil, there were concerns about the outbreak of the Zika virus, but all events took place as scheduled.