Coronavirus outbreak in China: all the latest updates | News

China closed three cities at the epicenter of a new outbreak of coronavirus that killed 17 people and infected at least 634, while health authorities around the world took steps to prevent a global pandemic.

Health officials fear that the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel to their homes and abroad during a week's holiday for the Lunar New Year, which begins on Saturday.

Most of the transportation in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, was suspended on Thursday and people were told not to leave. Hours later, neighboring Huanggang, a city of approximately 7 million people, and Ezhou announced a similar closure.

Here are the latest updates:

Plus:

Thursday, January 23

Singapore confirms first case of Wuhan virus

Singapore confirmed its first case, the new coronavirus with the Ministry of Health (MOH) saying that the patient was a 66-year-old Wuhan man who arrived in Singapore with his family on Monday.

He was isolated immediately after arriving at the hospital with fever and cough, and the test results confirmed that he was infected with the coronavirus.

One of his fellow travelers, a 37-year-old Wuhan man, has also been admitted to the hospital as a suspicious case.

Indian nurse in Saudi Arabia infected with coronavirus

A nurse who works in a hospital in Saudi Arabia is the first Indian infected by the coronavirus, said a minister.

Indian Deputy Foreign Minister V Muraleedharan said that about 100 nurses working at al-Hayat hospital in the city of Khamis Mushait were examined and a nurse was infected with the virus.

"The affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well," he wrote on Twitter.

Vietnam confirms two cases of coronavirus

Two Chinese citizens in Vietnam have tested positive for the coronavirus and are being treated in the hospital, authorities said.

A Chinese man who lived in Ho Chi Minh City was infected by his father who traveled to Vietnam on January 13 from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The father was hospitalized on January 17 with a high fever, days before his son showed symptoms, health officials said.

Wuhan will build a hospital designated to treat coronavirus patients

The Chinese city of Wuhan, epicenter of a new outbreak of coronavirus, will build a dedicated hospital to treat patients, which it intends to complete in six days, state media Beijing News reported.

He cited an unnamed source in the construction company that will build it.

Wuhan residents react to quarantine

Wuhan residents asked for help and shared concerns about food shortages, and the streets of the central Chinese city, affected by viruses, were deserted after it was closed.

Airplanes and trains outside the city were canceled with suspended public transport and residents ordered not to leave in an attempt to control the spread of the disease.

"I do my best to stay at home and I only go out to buy the necessary products when necessary," a man named Sun told the AFP news agency from a small supermarket, which already had some empty shelves.

The trends of & # 39; Wuhan are sealed & # 39; in social networks

The search term "Wuhan is sealed,quot; was read more than 1.2 billion times on the Weibo platform, similar to Twitter in China, with nearly 376,000 discussion posts.

A writer, Mao, 26, said: "I haven't left the house in about two days."

He said that the last time he left, the surgical masks were selling at a higher than normal price of $ 7 each. After buying some, the person behind him in the queue bought the remaining stock in the store.

Wuhan health facilities invaded

In an interview with the People's Daily, the Wuhan Health Commission said there are long lines at the fever treatment centers, as well as a "tight situation,quot; in terms of available beds.

He said seven hospitals are being "fully used,quot; with 3,000 beds reserved to deal with suspected and confirmed cases.

The Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University issued a call for donations of masks and protective clothing to alumni.

That WHO decides whether to declare & # 39; global health emergency & # 39;

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it will decide whether to declare the outbreak as a global health emergency, which would increase the international response.

If it does, it will be the sixth international public health emergency declared in the last decade.

"The closure of 11 million people is unprecedented in the history of public health, so it is certainly not a WHO recommendation," said Gauden Galea, WHO representative in Beijing, on the quarantine of two Chinese cities important.

UK examines flights from China to coronavirus

British public health officials have carried out improved flight tests after the spread of a new deadly virus in China, Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed.

Speaking in Parliament, Hancock said that so far there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

However, in response to the spread of the virus in other countries, the UK medical director reviewed the risk to Britain's population from "very low,quot; to "low," and Hancock said that while there was a greater chance of that cases of coronavirus may arise "we are well prepared and well equipped to deal with them,quot;.

The epidemic response group begins work on 3 possible virus vaccines

Three separate research teams will begin work on the development of possible vaccines against the new coronavirus that is causing a disease epidemic in China, said a global coalition created to fight diseases.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), which co-finances emergency projects, said the plan was to have at least one potential vaccine in clinical trials by June.

"Our aspiration with these technologies is to bring a new gene sequence pathogen to clinical trials in 16 weeks," said Richard Hatchett, executive director of CEPI.

Asia is not at risk with China's new virus as the WHO meeting approaches

"There are no guarantees of success, but we hope this work can provide a significant and important advance in the development of a vaccine for this disease."

Qatar advises against unnecessary trips to the affected cities

The Qatar Ministry of Public Health issued national guidelines to treat new cases of coronavirus, and alerted all hospitals in the country to report any suspected respiratory infection, especially for travelers returning from affected countries within a period of 14 days since your arrival

The National Epidemiology Committee approved the application of the thermal examination at Hamad International Airport to all travelers coming from China.

The Ministry also advised not to travel unnecessarily to avoid cities where the virus is present in China, and avoid close contact with animals in the affected areas and not mix closely with people who show symptoms of respiratory infections, while continuing to wash their hands with soap. and water.

Beijing cancels New Year's events to stop the spread of the virus

China's capital, Beijing, canceled important public events, including two famous lunar New Year temple fairs, the Beijing News newspaper said, while authorities try to stop the spread of a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Separately, the country's rail operator, China State Railway Group, said passengers could receive full refunds of tickets across the country starting Friday.