Contestant of & # 39; The Bachelorette & # 39; died after suspected drug overdose

Tyler Gwozdz, who was disqualified from the Hannah Brown season after only three episodes, was taken to a hospital in critical condition before his death.

Tyler Gwozdz, a former contestant on the successful United States dating program "High school"has died after suffering a suspicion of drug overdose.

Boca Raton, Florida police responded to an alert on January 13, 2020, and found Tyler, 29, but in critical condition, and transported him to an intensive care unit at a nearby hospital.

According to TMZ, he remained hospitalized for a week until he died on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

Gwozdz appeared on The Bachelorette last year 2019 and made headlines when he left abruptly after three episodes. No reason was given for his departure.