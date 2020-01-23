Conor McGregor's tweet about President Trump gets a mixed response

WENN / Instar

The UFC star exchanges nice tweets with the president after he calls Donald Trump a "phenomenal president" in response to Trump's tweet on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Conor McGregor It has caused a stir on the Internet with his tweet. The UFC star recently posted a tweet about the president Donald Trump and its publication has obtained a mixed response from users of social networks.

It started when the president of the USA. UU. He visited Twitter on Monday, January 20 to celebrate Martin Luther King son. Day highlighting the milestone of his presidency. "It was exactly three years ago today, January 20, 2017, that I took office," he wrote. "So appropriate that today is also MLK jr DAY. African American unemployment is by far the LOWEST in the history of our country. In addition, the best numbers of poverty, youth and employment, always. Great!"

Not long after, McGregor responded to Trump's tweet by calling him "phenomenal president" and "possibly" the best ruler of the United States. "Without a doubt, one of them anyway, as he sits on the shoulders of many incredible giants that preceded it. There are no easy feet. The first stages of the term too. Amazing, "he praised. "Congratulations and happy day from Martin Luther King Jr. America."

Conor McGregor published a tweet about Donald Trump.

His tweet attracted numerous reactions. Ryan Fournier, co-founder of the Students for Trump youth group, agreed: "You're not wrong! Trump is killing him, and so are you!" On the other hand, Luke Ming Flanagan, a member of the European parliament who is also an Irish companion, replied: "You are a phenomenal conor."

Ryan Fournier agreed with the UFC star.

Meanwhile, Luke Ming Flanagan ridiculed McGregor when he saw his tweet.

YouTube vlogger Lauren Chen mocked those who denounced the mixed martial artist for her tweet about Trump: "Conor McGregor has: shattered a man's phone; hit an old man; threw a wheelbarrow on a bus; sending people to the hospital. But there are people in the answers who say that supporting Trump is the reason they will no longer be fans. It's good to know what their standards of acceptable behavior are. "

Lauren Chen made fun of the athlete and the people who agree with him.

Donald Trump returned the favor.

Meanwhile, Trump has returned the favor, writing directly to McGregor, "Congratulations on your great @UFC WIN!" He referred to the victory of the 31-year-old athlete against Donald Cerrone when he defeated the Cowboy at the UFC 246 event in Las Vegas.