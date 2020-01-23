Concern grows over deadly viruses in rural areas of China when Wuhan sealed | China news

%MINIFYHTML6a166c3674d406ac73cec1b25e1a571e11% %MINIFYHTML6a166c3674d406ac73cec1b25e1a571e12%

Dazhu, China – The public security office in the rural city of Dazhu, in the province of Sichuan, in northeastern China, is rushed before the Lunar New Year, and families from the largest cities on the east coast receive passports, travel passes and other updated documents while they are back in their hometown.

Despite the outbreak of the coronavirus that began in the central city of Wuhan in December, only a few people who visited the office could see themselves wearing masks and only one or two of the dozens of office officials wore theirs or had them hanging around from his house. necks

"We are worried, but there is not much we can do at this time," said Wang, an officer who preferred not to use his full name. "We have had locals living in Wuhan passing through the office, but there really is no way we know if there is a problem."

Other officers said they were worried about getting the virus, but were told not to wear masks unless they were sick so as not to cause panic among visitors.

Dr. Maia Majumder, a faculty member at Harvard Medical School, who wrote her dissertation on Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), told Al Jazeera to advise against unnecessary use of masks was a sensible response at the moment.

The China Eastern Airlines crew wears facial masks after arriving in Australia on Thursday. There has been an avalanche of masks among people living in China amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan in December (Joel Carrett / EPA)

For most areas in China, prevention guidelines are similar to those recommended for colds and flu: washing your hands with soap, not sneezing on your hands and not touching the mucous membranes, he said. They also reflect the guidance of the World Health Organization (WHO) on the treatment of coronaviruses.

Starting at 10 a.m. (02:00 GMT) on Thursday, Wuhan stopped all passenger transport outside the city, closing the airport and the main train station. He also began conducting passenger health checks on vehicles leaving the city, in an effort to contain the virus still unknown.

However, these containment efforts may not be sufficient since the infection has already been diagnosed or suspected in 26 provinces of China, as well as in Hong Kong and Macao. Cases have also been confirmed in Thailand, Taiwan, the United States, South Korea and Japan.

China confirms coronavirus spread, increase of new infections

While the response at the national level has been praised for its opening, at least compared to the SARS outbreak in 2003 that left some 800 dead worldwide, there is growing discontent over how the initial response was handled in Wuhan.

In China's social media network, Weibo, there was a wave of uncensored calls for Zhou Xianwang, the mayor of the city, to resign after telling the state-run CCTV network that the city's previous warnings were not enough to contain the outbreak

And although the online discussion about the virus has reached a high point, the outbreak was not mentioned on the cover of the state’s People’s Daily newspaper on January 23. Instead, the newspaper had wide coverage of the work of President Xi Jinping and the Prime Minister. Li Keqiang was doing it before the Lunar New Year holiday on Friday.

Online, he published a detailed map of where confirmed and possible cases are in China along with other stories about the outbreak, suggesting that the government is still trying to balance how to communicate the severity of the crisis without creating a sense of panic, especially during it should be a time of celebration of the year.

To reduce the risk of #coronavirusPractice #Food security!

🛑Use different cutting boards and 🔪for cooked and cooked raw food

Ave Wash your 👋 when preparing meals

🛑 Make sure that cár meat products are cooked well and handled properly pic.twitter.com/QXj4dfgney – World Western Pacific Health Organization (@WHOWPRO) January 23, 2020

On Wednesday, Li Bin, deputy minister of the National Health Commission, tried to dispel fears of a wider spread of the outbreak and said the government was trying to contain the infection in Wuhan and Hubei province as much as possible.

"We believe that under the leadership of Xi and the excellence of the socialist system, along with our experience of SARS and the support of the people, we are confident that we will prevail over the disease," Li said in an information session.

In the future, Li said, monitoring of wet markets would be improved and controls on the sale of wild animals would be strengthened (it is suspected that the virus comes from wildlife sold in the Wuhan market).

A worker disinfects a railway station in Nanchang City in Jiangxi Province. Hundreds of millions of people travel home for the Lunar New Year holidays, the most important festival in the country (Hu Guolin / EPA)

Authorities would also focus on temperature control and sanitation in public transportation centers across the country, he said.

& # 39; At the mercy of the virus & # 39;

Mujumder said she was personally impressed with the data that had been made available by the Chinese authorities since the outbreak occurred.

"There is always room for improvement, but at the beginning of the game, I appreciate the level of transparency we are already seeing, even from the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission," he said.

Effective and reliable communication would be crucial in the coming days, he said.

"If there is heat between the public and their authorities, it is an important consideration because it can result in distrust in the health system," Mujumder said. "Trust in the governing bodies is crucial at times like these."

As for the masks, Majumder explained that very little was known about the size of the virus to determine what type of masks should be used.

"From what I can say, it is likely that people who do not really need surgical masks buy them unnecessarily, so it is important to communicate under what conditions it makes sense to wear those masks," Majumder said.

The masks seem to be unavailable in many areas, with several stores in Dazhu out of stock.

At the Foshan train station in Guangdong Province in southern China, passengers rushed to find trains to get home on New Year's Eve, which officially begins Friday. Approximately half of the people who moved through the station wore masks.

On a train bound for rural Hunan, Mr. Su, a factory manager in Chaozhou, in the east of the province, who did not want to give his full name, sat unmasked and gave up what destiny had reserved.

"I was not fast enough to realize that the outbreak was so serious, so I could not find masks," said the 36-year-old.

"You really have no choice, you are at the mercy of the virus. If it is likely to happen to you, it happens even with masks."

With additional reports from Zhong Yunfan in Foshan.