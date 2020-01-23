Commercial rumors of the NHL 2020: Trevor Daley of Detroit Red Wings reportedly wants to move on to the playoff contender

%MINIFYHTML94bead8ce517de59d76b6c3efc8168b111% %MINIFYHTML94bead8ce517de59d76b6c3efc8168b112%

Veteran NHL defender Trevor Daley has not appeared in the Stanley Cup playoffs since winning the consecutive Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017. He is now 36 years old and in the final year of his contract, the Detroit Red Wings According to reports, the defense wants to re-enter.

During the NBC broadcast of the Red Wings-Minnesota Wild game on Wednesday, analyst Pierre McGuire reported that Daley told Detroit management would like to move on and have the opportunity to play for another championship if the team finds the opportunity to change it.

Daley certainly won't see the playoffs if he doesn't move; The Red Wings (12-35-4, 28 points) are the worst club in the league by an impressively wide margin. Nor is it exactly a name that moves the needle for a team of playoff bubbles that seeks to become a true favorite of the Cup. Of the seven Detroit blueliners who have played at least 20 games, Daley ranks sixth in the average time of ice (16 minutes, 11 seconds) and only has four assists for his name in 2019-20.

However, depth in any position (but especially in defense) is always a priority due to the intensity of the postseason game, which can and will hit players with injuries. Daley made his NHL debut in 2003 and has 71 playoff experience games on his resume. According to reports, the commercial market is also changing when it comes to defenders. Darren Dreger of TSN said Wednesday that a growing number of teams want help on the blue line.

"The interesting thing about this year is the first half of the season, you could choose a defender for very little. No, you are not getting a guy in the top four, but you would get a third, to be fair," Dreger said on TSN Overdrive .

In the middle of the season, he said the market had changed to the contrary as a result of the injuries.

"If you want a boy to play among your first four, first five, first six, you're going to pay for that," Dreger said. "The market has changed. Now, all of a sudden, you have Carolina who had depth in her blue line and (Hurricane general manager) Don Wadell is on Line One, & # 39; I need help on my blue line and could having to do it. give up my first round pick to acquire that piece. "

That reported vendor market could convince a team like Carolina, now without the best defender Dougie Hamilton, to look for a piece of veteran depth like Daley to join a young playoff contender. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman could influence the teams in the negotiations while looking for prospects and draft picks to accelerate the reconstruction of the Red Wings.