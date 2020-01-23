Commercial rumors of the NHL 2020: Pittsburgh penguins are reportedly still interested in Jason Zucker of Minnesota Wild

%MINIFYHTML7ac2275b5e139ed4e9aa89e881036feb11% %MINIFYHTML7ac2275b5e139ed4e9aa89e881036feb12%

According to reports, Pittsburgh penguins seek to add depth to the forward in the form of the far left of the Minnesota Wild Jason Zucker.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reported that the Pens are still actively pursuing Zucker after the possible exchange last May, which would have involved then-penguin Phil Kessel. Kessel was finally removed from the table when Pittsburgh changed him to the Arizona Coyotes in June 2019.

%MINIFYHTML7ac2275b5e139ed4e9aa89e881036feb13% %MINIFYHTML7ac2275b5e139ed4e9aa89e881036feb14%

It is likely that teams like Minnesota, according to Friedman, "prove the value of their players, but wait for final decisions until they are closer to the deadline,quot; before finalizing an agreement.

COMMERCIAL RUMORS: Chris Kreider | Trevor Daley | Alexandar Georgiev

Last season, Kessel told Pittsburgh management that he did not want to be changed to Minnesota, which ended the possibility of getting an agreement for Zucker. The selection of the Minnesota second round draft in 2010 expressed disgust at having its name in the rumor factory.

"As far as I know, they don't want me to go and I don't want to," Zucker told Michael Russo of The Athletic in June. "That's part of the business. But I will say that I want to be in a place where they love me."

Well, Pittsburgh clearly wants it if they are trying to rekindle an old flame by reopening trade negotiations for their services.

Zucker has three years left in his contract with an average annual value of $ 5.5 million. According to CapFriendly, Pittsburgh has just over $ 1.9 million remaining in the capitalization space this season, giving them the flexibility to assume the prorated remainder of their annual salary.

In 40 games this season (10 was lost with an injury), the wild striker has 28 points (14 goals, 14 assists). Zucker is on track to score more than 20 goals in 2019-20, which would be the fifth time in the last six seasons that mark has reached.