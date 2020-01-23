Parents may be looking to rent Mookie Betts for the 2020 season.

The Fathers defeated writer Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported Thursday that San Diego has discussed an exchange with the Red Sox that involves an exchange of Betts and outfielder Wil Myers, and the prospects also go to Boston. However, sources told Lin that an agreement for Betts was unlikely to be completed.

Finance is at the root of Betts trade rumors this offseason. The 27-year-old gardener will earn $ 27 million in 2020 after agreeing to a one-year contract that avoided a salary arbitration hearing. He can become a free agent after the World Series ends in the fall and seems to be committed to testing the market.

Red Sox owner John Henry said after the 2019 season that he would like the Red Sox to fall below the $ 208 million competitive tax payroll threshold this year after exceeding the limit in 2018 and 2019. Boston's current tax number for 2020 is $ 225.5 million, according to Cot's baseball contract projections.

Boston paid $ 13.4 million in graduated taxes on its $ 228 million MLB tax number for 2019. It was one of three MLB clubs penalized last year for exceeding the CBT threshold of $ 206 million (the Yankees and Dodgers were the others). If the club can get less than $ 208 million this year, it would pay the lower CBT penalties the next time it exceeds the threshold.

That's why Betts and other high-dollar Red Sox players are in the rumor this offseason. Left-hander David Price (three years, $ 96 million remaining in his contract) was a topic of discussion at the Winter Meetings in December. Experts thought that center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., another impending free agent, would have already been treated. He will earn $ 11 million in 2020. Left-handed Chris Sale and designated hitter J.D. Martinez are also earning huge salaries, but there has been little or no talk about them.

While moving Betts' contract would help achieve Henry's goal, the tax figure of $ 13.8 million from Myers would push Boston to the upper limit. In addition, the Myers contract extends until the 2022 season.

The Fathers' goals are more baseball-oriented, but there is also a commercial element to pursue the 2018 American League MVP. Betts would join an alignment that already includes Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., Tommy Pham and Eric Hosmer . The Padres would use a Betts deal to tell fans that they want to compete for a place in the playoffs now.

San Diego can comfortably stay below the tax threshold, even if it makes an eight-figure commitment to Betts. Cot's baseball contract currently projects the Parent CBT 2020 payroll at $ 152.5 million.