Cinnamon vs Murata? Callum Smith "surprised and disemboweled,quot; says Joe Gallagher | Boxing News

"We can safely say that Canelo is doing what Floyd Mayweather did …"

















0:44



Canelo KO & # 39; d Kovalev in his previous fight

Canelo KO & # 39; d Kovalev in his previous fight

Saul's choice of opponents & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez has been criticized by Callum Smith coach Joe Gallagher after they missed the "golden ticket,quot; opportunity to fight him.

According to reports, Mexican superstar Canelo will now face Ryota Murata in Japan on May 2, the traditional Cinco de Mayo celebration day in Mexico.

WBA super middleweight champion, Smith, and WBO holder Billy Joe Saunders, hoped Canelo could attack his belts.

"We can safely say that Canelo is doing what Floyd Mayweather did: fight whoever he wants and everyone just does what he says," said Smith coach Gallagher. Sky sports.

2:06 Callum Smith appeared in the best KO of 2019! Callum Smith appeared in the best KO of 2019!

"Callum will be shocked and disemboweled, as will Billy Joe.

"Everyone was waiting for the golden ticket, but he went to Murata."

"I don't think this is going to go well in Mexico. We've been there with Liam Smith and everyone wanted Canelo vs. Callum Smith. Even in Arizona, the Mexicans were pushing for Canelo vs. Callum."

"In September Canelo will have to fight a Callum or a Gennadiy Golovkin.

"The investigation will take place today in Manchester."

Promoter Eddie Hearn tweeted Wednesday about Canelo's plans: "There is still no discussion about Billy or Callum."

Smith beat John Ryder last time

Murata leads the race to face Canelo

Canelo has won major belts in four divisions, went through two classic middleweight fights with Golovkin and then knocked out Sergey Kovalev to win the WBO light heavyweight title.

Since the only loss of his career against Mayweather in 2013, nine of Canelo's 12 fights have been in Las Vegas, but now he seems to be leaving the United States and Mexico for the first time.

Murata from Japan has a 16-2 record: both he and Canelo have versions of the WBA middleweight title.

When asked if Smith could fight Saunders in a unification fight, Gallagher revealed that they had other initial plans: "We were already preparing things to fight in April in the United States."