Christie Brinkley undergoes surgery after an injury & # 39; DWTS & # 39;

The 65-year-old model / actress has to go under the knife to receive platelet-rich plasma due to her slow recovery from the & # 39; Dancing with the stars & # 39 ;.

Christie Brinkley undergo surgery to treat the injury he suffered "Dancing with the stars", has confirmed the model.

The 65-year-old was forced to retire from the 28th season of the TV lounge dance competition after suffering a fall during rehearsals, with her daughter. Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21 years old, to intervene and compete instead.

Speaking to People, the star revealed that he will go to the hospital on Friday, January 24, 2020 to receive PRP, a platelet-rich plasma, which is believed to help healing when injected into damaged tissue, according to Healthline.com. to help her recover.

"I'm actually going on Friday, I'm going to get PRP, and some kind of manipulation on my shoulder, my wrist and my thumb, because it's still healing, but not fast enough," he said, adding: "It's! It's been four months!

Christie has also been practicing for her next period as master of ceremonies at the Big Apple Circus in New York, and confessed that her injury has been causing her problems.

"An emcee needs to be able to do this," he said, stretching his arms. "For those photos I had to literally raise my arm, hold it … so I hope that Friday I did PRP before, when I was doing Chicago the musicalI had to do a little PRP on my hip, and it worked! It's a really good thing. "

The star was criticized after her departure from the talent show, with the television host. Wendy Williams Calling her "false as hell" and claiming her participation in the program was a ploy to get a role for her daughter. Christie denied the accusations.