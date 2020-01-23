Christian Eriksen: Barcelona asks about the signing of Tottenham midfielder this month | Soccer news





Barcelona has made an inquiry about the signing of Christian Eriksen of Tottenham in the January transfer window.

Eriksen met with Tottenham president Daniel Levy on Tuesday and reiterated that he wants to join Inter Milan this month, according to Sky in Italy.

Inter continues to press for it, but now it seems that Barcelona has entered into the framework of its signature.

However, although there is still no agreement between Tottenham and Inter on the final rate for Eriksen, it is understood that the personal terms have been agreed and the agreement is about to be completed, according to Sky in Italy.

Eriksen's contract expires at the end of the season and has been free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs since January 1.

Inter made a renewed offer of £ 11m plus bonuses for Denmark's international on Monday, but the Spurs are waiting for their valuation of £ 17m.

However, Inter Milan executive president Giuseppe Marotta is optimistic that the two clubs can reach an agreement for Eriksen this month. He told Sky in Italy: "Eriksen is a fantastic player. We are waiting and still trust this agreement."

The 27-year-old has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Spurs this season, but has scored only twice in the Premier League.

He was included in the team of Tottenham's day for his 2-1 victory over Norwich on Wednesday, leaving the bench shortly after the hour mark.

Inter has already completed the signings of Victor Moses and Ashley Young this month.

