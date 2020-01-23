Chris Jones: Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl hopes raised by defensive end | NFL news





Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones returned for the AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones says he hopes to play without restrictions in the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 25-year-old recorded two tackles when he played a limited role in the 35-24 Chiefs victory over Tennessee on Sunday in the game for the AFC title.

5:59 Highlights of the Tennessee Titans clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC Championship game in the NFL. Highlights of the Tennessee Titans clash with the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC Championship game in the NFL.

When asked NFL Network & # 39; s James Palmer on Thursday, if he can play every snap in the Super Bowl on February 2 if necessary, Jones responded quickly: "1,000 percent."

Jones recorded nine leading team captures to accompany 36 tackles and a forced loose ball in 13 games during the regular season.

"I think it feels pretty good," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Jones on Wednesday. "He didn't have a setback, so that was good."