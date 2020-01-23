Chris Jones: Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl hopes raised by defensive end | NFL news

Last update: 01/23/20 9:58 pm
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones says he hopes to play without restrictions in the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.
Jones has breastfed a sick calf during the playoffs, and the injury prevented him from playing in Kansas City's 51-31 victory over Houston in the AFC division round on January 12.
The 25-year-old recorded two tackles when he played a limited role in the 35-24 Chiefs victory over Tennessee on Sunday in the game for the AFC title.
When asked NFL Network & # 39; s James Palmer on Thursday, if he can play every snap in the Super Bowl on February 2 if necessary, Jones responded quickly: "1,000 percent."
Jones recorded nine leading team captures to accompany 36 tackles and a forced loose ball in 13 games during the regular season.
"I think it feels pretty good," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Jones on Wednesday. "He didn't have a setback, so that was good."