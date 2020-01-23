Chris Brown's baby mom, Ammika Harris shares a couple of pregnancy photos and fans are amazed

Chris Brown's mother, Ammika Harris, decided to share a couple of photos since she was pregnant with baby Aeko. She told her followers that her friends asked her to publish these, and that's why she is doing it.

‘Only a citizen of the universe. (my friends said to share this) "Ammika captioned her post, which includes a couple of amazing maternity photos.

Fans get excited about her beauty in the comments, and tell Ammika that she never looked more beautiful than in these photos.

Someone said: "Omg, you look absolutely awesome!" And another follower published: "Awww look at your belly,quot;.

One commenter wrote: embarazada The pregnant belly is the best !!! I love you for sharing 🙏🏻❤️ ’

A fan wrote: ‘Ok then! Pregnant Mika was killing the photo shoots sesiones. You look wonderful in this session. Thanks to Ammika's friends for telling her to share it!

A commenter posted this: ‘@ ammikaaa, you are beautiful and beautiful. Thank you, Aeko's mother, "while another sponsor said:" You are so pretty, you don't just wear pretty, naturally beautiful makeup. "

A fan also had a message to post on social media and said this: & # 39; Unfortunately for men … A woman is never more beautiful than when she has pain … men back off as if she couldn't go through that … see how our family gives life … that's a fact.

One of Ammika's fans posted: ‘I love the post-maternity photo. All its deployment is vibrations. "

Apart from this, not long ago, Ammika turned to social media to share another super adorable photo of her and Chris Brown's baby.

As expected, the comments section was positively invaded by people who said the two-month-old baby is a "cutie,quot; and looks a lot like her father.

Chris seems to be living his best life, and is enjoying his two children, Aeko and Royalty Brown, a lot these days.



