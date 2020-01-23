Chris Brown shows his new tattoo: fans say he is definitely his son, Aeko!

Chris Brown is proud to show his fans a new tattoo that has just been done on his hand. Apparently, he is a baby, and supporters say this means that he and Ammika Harris' son, Aeko.

The truth is that since he and Ammika welcomed their son in this world, Chris seems to be amazed, and it is definitely not far-fetched to say that he is living his best life these days, no doubt.

Here is the post that Chris shared on his social media account, which includes two photos of his new colorful tattoo.

Someone commented: "My mom will kill me if I ever try something like this," and another follower said that this work seems a bit futuristic: "This is a year 2030 tattoos here hahaha,quot; of the future. "

A follower said: & # 39; At this point, you could very well get a tattoo on your face🤷🏾‍♂️ & # 39; And another fan wasn't happy either: & # 39; I want old Chris to come back, the one without tattoos, the Rihanna CB. & # 39;

Many haters appeared in the comments section to offer their opinions, but Chris fans said they love this tattoo.

Someone wrote: "Idc what someone says that Tattoo hard asf,quot;, and another follower shared: "I love having clear skin because now I want a colorful tattoo like this,quot; and I hate it. "

A follower said: "I don't feel it in him or in the area he chose for it, but it still looks great."

Chris is living his best life since his son Aeko entered the world and only a few days ago, he shared it on social networks.

Chris's recent post shows his little son, Aeko being super adorable before bedtime!

Ad

It seems that the 2-month-old boy was really tired since his parents could see him in the camera yawning in the most beautiful way.



Post views:

0 0