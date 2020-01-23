China's new silk road | China

%MINIFYHTML4236cb40ae7238621e0cc35bd944f26611% %MINIFYHTML4236cb40ae7238621e0cc35bd944f26612%

The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, called it the "project of the century."

The new Silk Road is China's ambitious plan to increase its global reach through new trains and navigation lines, roads and ports.

Following the ancient Silk Road, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) intersects from Asia to Africa and Europe.

China insists that mass development will benefit all countries along the route, but locals tell a different story.

Along a railroad that runs from Djibouti to Ethiopia without a coast, local worker Mohamed says he is frustrated.

"The Chinese do nothing! It's not right. They are just drinking water and eating … All the work is being done there, and it is we, the Djiboutians, who are doing it," he says.

101 east He travels to Pakistan, where China is investing $ 62 billion in the next 15 years to transform the small fishing port of Gwadar.

But local fisherman Ghani says he has not seen the benefits of this project. He lives with 36 relatives in a house that has no water or electricity.

Since the deep water port was built, it says that fishermen find it increasingly difficult to find fish.

"We no longer have access to certain areas in the sea, where we always used to go fishing because there were many fish. The port has taken them. Now we have to go much further."

101 East examine the human cost of the new Chinese Silk Road.

