China expands virus blockade and surrounds 20 million

WUHAN, China – Authorities dramatically expanded travel closures in central China on Thursday, essentially signaling 20 million residents to contain a deadly virus that is overwhelming hospitals and fueling fears of a pandemic.
The new limits, abruptly decreed during the holidays of the Lunar New Year, the busiest travel season in China, were an extraordinary step that underlined the deepest fears of the ruling communist party over the outbreak of a poorly understood coronavirus. He has killed at least 18 people in China and has made more than 600 people sick in at least seven countries, including the United States, since the first case was reported three weeks ago.
Even when the Chinese authorities imposed the new restrictions: block highways, cut off flights and warn residents to stay still, experts warned that the country was risking repeating the SARS epidemic, which broke out in China at the end of 2002 and it lasted for months while officials played for its severity.
The emergency committee of the World Health Organization, meeting in Geneva on Thursday for the second consecutive day, He said it was too early to declare an international health emergency, although he would meet again in 10 days or less to reassess the outbreak.
But in Wuhan, the 11 million provincial capital of Hubei where the outbreak began, anxiety and anger prevailed as troubled residents crowded into hospitals and teams of medical workers in hazardous materials suits seeking to identify those infected.
"They can't take proper care of all the people here," said Sun Ansheng, a 50-year-old man who was waiting outside a hospital while his wife was having the coronavirus test, named for the spiky halo around the microorganism.
"The city government told us there was a virus, but they didn't explain enough we should do," said Sun. “They let it sound very little. Now look."
The images in Wuhan offered a discordant contrast with the attempts of Chinese leaders in Beijing to project a secure composure. President Xi Jinping led a toast in a room decorated in Beijing for the Lunar New Year, which begins on Saturday, and did not mention the crisis in his comments to the cheerful crowd of officials and guests.
Even so, a sense of anxiety was deepening in China despite the holidays, with hospitals struggling to cope with an influx of possibly infected patients and people attacking online in government. In Beijing, officials announced that they would temporarily close the Forbidden City.
On Thursday morning, authorities imposed a travel block in Wuhan, the industrial city in the epicenter of the outbreak. The airlines canceled hundreds of flights to Wuhan, leaving thousands of people stranded. Later in the day, officials said they would also stop public transportation in the nearby cities of Huanggang, Ezhou, Zhijiang and Chibi, which together house more than nine million residents.
Some Wuhan residents speculatively talked about trying to avoid the blockade by driving on rural roads to evade police checkpoints.
"It is serious, but not so serious," said Wang Mengkai, a worker at an electronic components factory who was trapped in Wuhan train station, hoping to find a way to join his family in Henan Province for the Lunar New Year celebrations. "If we can't get on a train, we'll try to build a car with a driver," he said.
Anger and frustration spread among Wuhan residents lined up in hospitals seeking diagnosis and treatment for cough and fever. Most residents interviewed said they could see the logic of travel restrictions. But many officials accused of having failed to ensure that enough medical workers were properly trained, while medical workers reported the lack of critical protective equipment, such as masks and glasses.
"I am willing to accept that we have to stay in Wuhan, O.K., but medical attention must be maintained," said Yang Lin, 28, who had come for treatment for what she described as a cold. "You should not tell us that we cannot leave and then give us second-class medical care. That is not fair."
The Wuhan city government acknowledged that crowds were forming in hospitals, and was the subject of intense criticism by scientists and the public, who described the response as too little, too late.
Experts said massive travel restrictions, although understandable, would do little to stop the spread of the virus outside of China, as many infected people had already left Wuhan.
"The horse is already out of the stable," said Dr. W. Ian Lipkin, an epidemiologist at the Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University, who had helped the Chinese authorities in the SARS response.
In an unusually forceful reprimand, Dr. Guan Yi, a leading scientist from Hong Kong who also helped in the SARS crisis, said authorities had obstructed his efforts to investigate the outbreak during a trip to Wuhan this week.
"I consider myself a veteran in battles," he said in an interview published Thursday by the influential Caixin magazine, citing his experience with bird flu, SARS and other outbreaks. "But with this Wuhan pneumonia, I feel extremely helpless."
On Thursday, in what experts described as a somewhat reassuring signal, the Chinese authorities released details about the 18 people who died in the outbreak, demonstrating that the disease so far has largely killed older men, many with underlying health problems. But the eighteenth victim was the first to die hundreds of miles from the Wuhan epicenter, indicating the risk of fatal cases far from where the virus was first reported.
Experts said the severity of the outbreak will depend on whether other epicenters develop, as happened during the SARS crisis. But they acknowledged that there is still much to know, including the ease with which the new virus spreads among people.
In Wuhan, hospitals seemed ill equipped to handle the sharp increase in patients.
Several residents said they had gone from hospital to hospital and lined up for hours, only to be sent home with medications and instructions to seek additional treatment if symptoms persisted.
Doctors informed some patients of hospital beds and insufficient test kits. Some residents fear that officials do not report the number of people sick with the virus, although the government warned of the serious consequences for those who hide or delay reporting cases.
"The government did not do its duty," Du Hanrong, a 56-year-old retiree, said by telephone. "They are simply doing things hurriedly and without care."
Wuhan sits astride the mighty Yangtze River, and the restaurants and hotels along its banks, usually occupied during the holiday season, were mostly closed. The shopping streets were desolate, and the roads were often strangely empty.
But cars gathered around seven hospitals in Wuhan that have been designated as reception points for residents with high fevers that may have been caused by the new coronavirus. Some people waiting outside the clinics in a rainy rain said that their family members had lined up for much of the day for a doctor to check.
After the SARS exploded almost 20 years ago, the Chinese government took steps to improve its public health system, including infectious disease monitoring. But the persistent public distrust created by the cover-up of SARS and other threats to health seems to have undermined those achievements.
Dali Yang, a professor of political science at the University of Chicago, said that while the current response has benefited from China's improved technical capabilities since the SARS crisis, "what I find amazing was how the Wuhan authorities constantly minimized the gravity of the situation. "
The SARS lessons, he said in an email, were "that it is important to inform the public and make the public modify their behavior."
Even when anxiety grew, China's leaders kept a calm face. The most influential media of the Communist Party did not present the crisis, but chose to promote Mr. Xi's New Year's speech and the cheerful reports about the Christmas season.
On Thursday, China Central Television, the state broadcaster, treated the situation in Wuhan as a footnote in its nightly news, one of the most watched television programs in China, which issued a report of approximately one minute over the outbreak. Experts said Mr. Xi seemed to be trying to avoid a sense of panic and limit criticism of the party's response.
"The top priority will be to prevent coverage from asking more questioning questions about how China's institutions have responded, questions that could lead to criticism of the government," he said. David Bandurski, co-director of the China Media Project, a group affiliated with the University of Hong Kong.
Some Internet users found ways to avoid government censorship to criticize the response of local officials, saying on social media that they were concerned about the repetition of the SARS crisis. Many said they were also concerned about the possible shortage of food and the higher prices of everyday products.
Mao Shoulong, a professor of public administration at Renmin University in Beijing, said the Wuhan government had committed a series of missteps that had eroded public confidence.
"They failed the test," said Professor Mao. "They simply copied the SARS situation, making small things a big problem."
Chris Buckley reported from Wuhan, China, and Javier C. Hernandez from Beijing. Elsie Chen, Yiwei Wang and Zoe Mou contributed to the investigation.