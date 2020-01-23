China expands virus blockade and surrounds 20 million

WUHAN, China – Authorities dramatically expanded travel closures in central China on Thursday, essentially signaling 20 million residents to contain a deadly virus that is overwhelming hospitals and fueling fears of a pandemic.

The new limits, abruptly decreed during the holidays of the Lunar New Year, the busiest travel season in China, were an extraordinary step that underlined the deepest fears of the ruling communist party over the outbreak of a poorly understood coronavirus. He has killed at least 18 people in China and has made more than 600 people sick in at least seven countries, including the United States, since the first case was reported three weeks ago.

Even when the Chinese authorities imposed the new restrictions: block highways, cut off flights and warn residents to stay still, experts warned that the country was risking repeating the SARS epidemic, which broke out in China at the end of 2002 and it lasted for months while officials played for its severity.