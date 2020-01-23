China expands blockages as the number of deaths from coronavirus increases | China news

China expanded its unprecedented open blockades on Friday to cover more than 20.5 million people to try to contain a new deadly virus that has killed at least 25 people, and made some 830 people sick.

At least six cities were added to the list on Friday, all in the central Chinese province of Hubei, where the disease has been concentrated.

In Wuhan, where the confinement began early Thursday, the bustling streets, shopping centers and other public spaces were strangely silent. The masks were mandatory in public.

Plus:

The train station and the airport were closed, and the ferry, metro and bus service stopped; Police checked all incoming vehicles but did not close the roads.

The other cities under closure as of Friday morning are near Wuhan, but authorities were taking precautions across the country.

In the capital, Beijing, the main public events were canceled indefinitely, including traditional temple fairs that are a staple of the Lunar New Year celebrations.

No Exit: China blocks the second city as virus battle intensifies

The Forbidden City, the palace complex in Beijing that is now a museum, announced that it will close indefinitely on Saturday.

The majority of deaths and confirmed cases were concentrated in Hubei. But the authorities also confirmed the first case outside the province.

The health commission in Hebei, a northern province that borders Beijing, said an 80-year-old man died after returning from a two-month stay in Wuhan to see relatives.

& # 39; It is not yet a global emergency & # 39;

The vast majority of cases have been in Wuhan and its surroundings or in people with connections to the city.

Outside the continent, cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong, Macao, the United States, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam.

Many countries are evaluating travelers from China to detect symptoms of the virus, which can cause fever, cough, breathing difficulties and pneumonia.

The World Health Organization decided not to declare the global emergency outbreak for now. The declaration may increase resources to combat a threat, but that can also cause trade and travel restrictions and other economic damage, which makes the decision politically charged.

Staff members check on Thursday the body temperature of passengers arriving from the Wuhan train to Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province (China Daily via Reuters)

The decision "should not be taken as a sign that WHO does not believe that the situation is serious or that we are not taking it seriously. Nothing could be further from the truth," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus .

"WHO is following this outbreak every minute of every day."

The Chinese authorities have not said how long the city closures will last.

While radical measures are typical of the government led by the Chinese Communist Party, large-scale quarantines are rare throughout the world, even in deadly epidemics, due to concerns about infringing people's freedoms. And the effectiveness of such measures is not clear.

"To my knowledge, trying to contain a city of 11 million people is new to science," said Gauden Galea, a WHO representative in China.

Jonathan Ball, a professor of virology in molecular virology at the University of Nottingham in Britain, said the blockages appear to be scientifically justified.

The first cases in the Wuhan outbreak at the end of last month were related to a seafood market, and experts suspect the transmission began from wild animals sold there. The market is closed for research.

China is anxious to avoid repeating mistakes with its SARS management.

For months, even after the disease has spread all over the world, China used hotels and ambulances to hide the true number of cases and avoid WHO experts.

This time, China is credited with sharing information quickly, and President Xi Jinping has emphasized that as a priority.