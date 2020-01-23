Cheltenham Festival rookie chase tickets revealed | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLe7db298cdee4819e94a040f85fa9d82011% %MINIFYHTMLe7db298cdee4819e94a040f85fa9d82012%





Notebook on the way to victory at the Racing Post Novice Chase in Leopardstown



Old rivals Notebook and Fakir D & # 39; oudairies head 38 tickets for the Post Arkle Racing Trophy at the Cheltenham Festival.

The couple faced chase of Grade One rookies at the Leopardstown Christmas meeting, with Henry de Bromhead's Notebook beating the Fakir D & # 39; oudairies trained by Joseph O & # 39; Brien for a length and a half.

Willie Mullins has seven possible, including Melon, Royal Rendezvous and Cash Back, the latter winner of his two openings on fences in Navan and Naas, while Samcro is one of three in the Gordon Elliott stable.

Among the home team are the duo trained by Olly Murphy of Brewin & # 39; upastorm and Itchy Feet, Esprit Du Large of Evan Williams and Global Citizen of Ben Pauling.

Pauling said: "Global Citizen jumped well and won very well in Kempton, and the plan now is to go straight to Cheltenham for the Arkle.

"It's at its best when it's cool, so we'll keep it going from time to time."

"I think the spring terrain and its freshness will be an advantage for him and I hope to have an exciting performance from him in March."

Faugheen, trained by Mullins, De Bromhead's Minella Indo and Nicky Henderson's champion, along with Colin Tizzard's Slate House, are among the 53 entries for the RSA Insurance Novice Hunt.

Matthew Smith keeps his options open for Ronald Pump, giving him tickets in the RSA and the National Hunt Chase, as well as in the Stayers & # 39; Hurdle.

The seven-year-old boy has been running fences and obstacles during this period and will return to the biggest obstacles in Naas on Sunday.

Smith said: "Ronald Pump seems to be in good shape and will run in the chase of three grade three miles for beginners in Naas on Sunday.

"I am waiting to see how he is doing in Naas before we decide what to do in Cheltenham, since he will want to do well there if he is going to run along the fences at the Festival."

There is a record of 71 entries in Marse Novices & # 39; Chase, formerly known as JLT Novices & # 39; Chase They include Samcro, who is also in Arkle and RSA.

Mullins has 12 tickets, with Faugheen, Easy Game, Allaho and Laurina.

Mr. Fisher, from Henderson's stable and Sue Smith's Midnight Shadow are among the home team.

Faugheen is also one of the 61 possible for the National Hunt Chase.